Harrisonburg police continue to investigate an early Monday morning robbery at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street, according to a press release.
Police say two men entered the convenience store at 910 N. Main St. at about 2 a.m., displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say they were last seen near the intersection of North Main Street and Commerce Drive.
Arriving officers set up a perimeter in the area and searched for the suspects using police dogs, but the suspects escaped.
Both suspects are described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.
Monday’s robbery comes about a year after the same store was robbed.
On Nov. 6, 2018, a cashier reported that two people entered the store at about 1 a.m., wearing all-black clothing and red bandanas. One was armed with a long gun and the other a handgun.
They pointed the weapons at the cashier as they went behind the counter to demand money and grab cigarettes.
The thieves took the smokes and an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen heading north on foot before the first officer arrived.
On Feb. 12, Antonio Vidals, 17, of Grottoes, pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to felony robbery. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison with eight years suspended.
On Feb. 19, Brian Baltazar-Requeno, 17, of Grottoes, pleaded guilty to felony robbery. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison with six years suspended.
The store was also robbed in 2011 and 2016. Neither of those cases, both involving a suspect demanding money at gunpoint, were solved.
Anyone with information about Monday’s case is asked to call HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
