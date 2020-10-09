A federal judge sentenced two men convicted in connection with a Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline that led to the fatal overdose of a Shenandoah County resident to more than a decade in prison Thursday.
In July 2019, Johnathan Dale Neice, 43, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty to felony distribution and possession with the intent to distribute resulting in the death of J.H. and resulting in serious bodily injury of J.W.
On Thursday, in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Judge Elizabeth Dillon sentenced Neice, who faced up to life in prison, to 11 years in prison.
In August 2019, James Harold Lichliter, 53, of Maurertown, pleaded guilty to the same charge.
On Thursday, Dillon sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
Neice and Lichliter were among five Shenandoah County residents indicted in federal court on May 21, 2019.
Stacey Allen Marston, 43, of Woodstock; Craig Allen Kidwell, 53, and Norma Lynda Kidwell, 55, both of Mount Jackson, face charges.
The three remaining defendants’ cases are pending.
The Kidwells, who are husband and wife, are charged with felony conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin resulting in the death of J.H. and resulting in serious bodily injury of J.W.
Marston is charged with felony distribution and possession with the intent to distribute resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Each faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, but could receive sentences of up to life in prison.
The investigation into the defendants began on Dec. 23, 2017, when police responded to two different locations and found J.H. and J.W., who are husband and wife, suffering from suspected drug overdoses. Federal prosecutors haven’t released the victims’ names, only their initials.
J.W. survived the overdose. She told officers that Neice, a co-worker at George’s Chicken, provided her and her husband with the heroin, according to a criminal complaint filed on Feb. 13.
Neice was then arrested at his home in Woodstock.
The criminal complaint states Neice got his supply from Marston, also a co-worker at George’s Chicken. The deal took place in the poultry plant’s parking lot.
Marston cooperated with authorities and admitted to selling Neice the heroin, the complaint states.
Prosecutors say Marston got drugs from Lichliter, who got them from the Kidwells.
The Kidwells got the fentanyl-laced heroin from a Maryland-based drug-trafficking organization, prosecutors say.
During a press conference on May 24, 2019 to announce the charges, then-U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said his office would target overdose deaths because of weak Virginia laws that make prosecuting the deaths as murder difficult.
“We now know we have to treat overdose deaths as homicides,” said Cullen, during the conference at the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg.
