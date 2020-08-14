A federal judge sentenced two men in connection with a drug ring that funneled methamphetamine from Oklahoma to the Shenandoah Valley.
Bryan Lee Estep, 45, of Edinburg, pleaded guilty in May 2019 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to felony conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and felony possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
On Wednesday, Judge Michael Urbanski sentenced Estep to six-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
In August 2019, Nickolas DeSimone, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and felony possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
Urbanski, also on Wednesday, sentenced DeSimone to six years in prison.
Both faced up to life in prison.
The investigation into the pair began roughly two years ago.
Federal prosecutors say that on Aug. 22, 2018, a Luray police officer stopped Estep’s 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.
During the stop, a police K-9 alerted to suspected drugs located in the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
Prosecutors say that when Estep got out of the car, a syringe was visible from his pants pocket and it fell to the ground.
Officers then searched inside of the car.
On the passenger seat, prosecutors say, officers found a zipper wallet with two plastic baggies containing a large quantity of methamphetamine along with Estep’s driver’s license.
Multiple syringes were found on the seat and floorboard on the driver’s side, prosecutors say.
Following his arrest, he told police that he began using meth in 2017 and, shortly after, began buying large quantities and selling it.
Prosecutors say Estep traveled to Oklahoma, where he bought the drugs, and returned to Edinburg to resell.
In one trip, prosecutors say, he bought 19 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $79,000, to bring back to Virginia.
On the day of his arrest, officers searched his Edinburg home, finding 7 pounds of methamphetamine in a cooler in his living room, along with $36,580.
Prosecutors say DeSimone distributed more than 3 pounds for Estep.
"As a member of the conspiracy, DeSimone regularly worked with Estep and other individuals to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine," court documents state. "DeSimone regularly communicated with Estep using confidential communication applications to conceal their communications."
On Sept. 5, 2018, Staunton police searched DeSimone's home, seizing methamphetamine and firearm.
