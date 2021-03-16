When developers first informed Andrew Jackson about their plans to build an apartment complex near his Harrisonburg house, he was stunned at the “enormity” of it.
“It wasn’t a dialogue or discussion. It was, ‘This is what we’re proposing will be built here and we’re putting in for a zoning change,’” he said.
So, Jackson and other residents got organized, writing to staff, Planning Commission and City Council about their reservations and opposition to the nature of the project — Two41.
Developers have proposed a 142-unit complex comprised of four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building on two parcels totaling 7 acres on Blue Ridge Drive, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. Three of the buildings are planned to be three stories high, while the fourth is slated to be four stories tall.
The owners’ representative in the application is William Park, manager of Bluestone Land LLC. He could not be reached by phone for comment Monday.
Jackson said he and others wouldn’t have a problem if the site was developed into single-family homes, town houses and duplexes. He said there is demand for such structures in the city, and building those at the site would cause less disruption than four apartment blocks.
“I understand there’s a need for affordable housing, but I think there’s a need for what this could be developed into,” he said in his yard Monday afternoon.
Last week, Planning Commission received the request for a second time to rezone the former truck terminal site and empty land and a special-use permit to develop the complex.
In December, Planning Commission voted against the project before council sent it back to the commission after hearing a presentation in February.
Brent Finnegan, chair of the Planning Commission, voted again in favor of the project, which was supported by the commission on Wednesday after some minor tweaks, including increasing the amount of units set aside for affordable housing.
Finnegan said Planning Commission has a difficult job of trying to decipher what is best for the city, weighing the costs and benefits of projects like Two41.
“The challenge with opposition to a lot of these projects is oftentimes people weigh in when they don’t want something in their neighborhood, but they rarely weigh in when they do want something in the city,” he said.
This pattern makes it difficult to gauge just how much wide, low-level support a project has compared to small, vocal opposition, according to Finnegan.
“I understand people not wanting change to come to their neighborhoods,” Finnegan said. “I think everyone can relate to that.”
But he said the city is facing problems as the amount of open land inside the limits dwindles. Virginia has had a moratorium on annexations in place since 1987, according to the University of Virginia Institute of Government.
“The reality is Harrisonburg, for about 40 years, has been locked in to the boundaries of the city and in 40 years we haven’t added land. [The city] has actually lost land to” James Madison University, Finnegan said.
He said the city has seen stalling population growth, citing data from the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
“As this housing spills out into the county, that’s tax revenue that goes to the county and everyone that lives in those neighborhoods on the edge of the city uses infrastructure not paid for by that housing,” Finnegan said.
Infrastructure is also a concern for Jason Nichols, 46, who has lived near the slated Two41 site for five years with his family.
He said the project will bring use to an otherwise derelict spot, but he, like others, has concerns about increased traffic, such as the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation buses that travel down residential streets.
He said a possible solution to his concerns would be extending Martin Luther King Jr. Way to connect with Blue Ridge Drive. Two41’s plans, which have only two entrances and exits, are too limiting for the number of vehicles accessing the site, according to Nichols.
“I don’t think this little development will be able to handle if it only has two entrances,” he said from his porch Monday. “If they only do that, I think it will affect the greater neighborhood.”
Fellow neighborhood resident Edith Castillo, 30, said she thought the planned development was “fine” while speaking from her half open garage Sunday evening. But she said she still had reservations about increased traffic and the quality of life in the neighborhood.
“It’s a quiet neighborhood here. Putting apartments there, you don’t know who’ll be living there — crazy party people. We have kids. It would be good if it was just family houses,” Castillo said.
A representative of Bluestone said at the Dec. 9 Planning Commission meeting that the project is meant to attract renters such as young professionals and empty nesters.
Four other neighborhood residents within a five minute walk of the property said they are against the development, citing traffic increases and the neighborhood’s character being altered.
One of City Council’s main concerns when it sent the proposal back to Planning Commission in January was the lack of units set aside for affordable housing.
Doris Hawkins, 66, another nearby resident, said she appreciated council’s push to make more units dedicated to affordable housing as someone who previously lived in affordable housing.
“It’s ridiculous,” she said of housing costs in Harrisonburg.
Hawkins said the development is far enough away from her that she is isn’t concerned about it going forward in general.
However, others said they thought the apartments would be too tall.
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors CEO Bob Hill said developments on otherwise unused or derelict sites often raise values for homes.
“I can certainly see where they would resist higher [building heights] than what is in that neighborhood, but it seems to me like it has a good chance of increasing their home values because it’s going to upgrade that property,” Hill said.
Finnegan also cited data about increased value from single-family homes located near new multifamily developments.
“We are at such a low point of inventory that people want to move here and they cannot find anything,” Hill said. “I agree everybody has to be a part of the solution and that means things change. Maybe that’s part of the price of living here — that other people want to live here, too.”
He said this even means making hard decisions about neighborhoods to make sure more people can become neighbors.
“We are at that tipping point. And it’s a problem the community needs to solve and everybody has a part,” Hill said.
Jackson said he objects to how nearby residents can be characterized when they have issues with new development, such as with the phrase NIMBY — not in my backyard.
“It’s a real working class, representative of Harrisonburg neighborhood,” Jackson said of the community around the Two41 site.
And the city has made clear it is working to address problems identified in the recently completed comprehensive housing report, such as proposing changes to zoning rules, he said.
However, Jackson said one of the top priorities in the comprehensive housing report is to hire a housing coordinator, which the city has yet to do, while it has made moves to change zoning laws, a much lower identified priority in the housing report.
“It makes me wonder,” Jackson said, “if we had that person in place right now, would they see this as a good decision?”
