There's four subtle reminders on the right side of the home press box each time Maddie Gordon steps to the plate, but she said she pays them no mind.
Sure, the Page County senior infielder is aware of the four banners that list off all of the program's state championships — 1981, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
And, yeah, it's her sister, Kate, that's put together one of the best careers of all-time for the decorated James Madison softball program at the college level.
But for Maddie Gordon, a Penn State signee, this season is about the basics, she said.
“We’re expected to play well and you should always expect to play well," Maddie Gordon said. "You should never put the pressure on yourself to play perfect, though. We just go out there and play hard and have fun."
The unbeaten Panthers are, once again, one of the top teams in the state.
Veteran coach Alan Knight is in his 40th year coaching Page and said that he has no problem giving his team a lesson on the program's history.
“We talk about it," said Knight, who also coaches PCHS volleyball. "We talk about high expectations here. We expect to be playing in the regionals.”
This year's edition of the Panthers is spearheaded by a pair of Division I signees in Gordon and James Madison-bound pitcher Taylor Hankins.
Hankins spent the first two years of her high school career at Broadway before transferring to Page County for the 2019-20 school year.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Virginia High School League canceled the 2020 spring season and delayed Hankins' debut with her new team.
“It definitely has been everything I imagined," said Hankins, who has been dominant in the circle. "We’re all just happy to be here after not playing last year. We’re all just soaking it in, taking every moment and realizing that, for four of us, it’s our last year. We just want to finish with a bang.”
As a team, Page County has given up just four total runs this season. The Panthers have posted shutouts in seven of their 10 games.
“We have stayed up," Panthers senior shortstop Tana Merica said. "We’re always cheering, always talking Taylor up when she’s pitching. Even when she’s struggling for a batter or two, we’re keeping her [confidence] up. We’ve hit the ball OK. We just haven’t come together as a group to hit. We’re getting hits here and there, but we’re still hitting it hard. It’ll come eventually."
The hitting is the one area Knight admitted he'd like to see improve, but even the veteran coach could admit he's been satisfied with the overall effort.
“They’re excited about getting back on the field," Knight said. "Me, too, but they’re the ones that are really excited. We’d like to play some more games now, but it is what it is. Everybody is in the same boat moving forward.”
As the Panthers prepare for the playoffs, they hope to maintain consistency.
“I feel like we have a really good team this year and we always have each other’s back," Page first baseman Morgan Lucas said. "With Taylor pitching and our defense and our hitting, if we’re on, I think we can beat any team.”
That confidence shines through the four seniors for the Panthers this season.
Gordon, Lucas, Merica and Hankins all hadn't played a high school game since they were sophomores in 2019. Now, their roles have changed in a big way.
“I feel like, just coming out here as a senior, it’s kind of a new team," Gordon said. "We’re not the underclassmen anymore. You just have to go out there and be the best leader you can and show your teammates how things are supposed to be done. It’s been fun. Every year, we’re never going to truly rely on just one person. We know our team can get the job done.”
Page has a tight-knit team this year, the seniors said, and that's likely because of the leadership the four veterans have provided this season.
But Merica admitted that the focus also is on preparing the Panthers for the future, once Hankins and Gordon take their talents to the Division I level.
“We’ve had to step up a lot," Merica said. "We have a lot of young ones. The pressure is on us and we want to win. We’re making sure to correct them, help out throughout the year. We’re getting ready for when we’re not here.”
Hankins praised her teammates for their efforts around her this season, noting that having a good catcher and defense relieves the pressure off of her.
She also acknowledged what winning a state title would mean.
Well, sort of.
“It would be — I’m not going to jinx anything because I’m very superstitious — but it would be very special," Hankins said with a smile. "I would love nothing more than finishing my senior year that way before I head off to JMU.”
So far this season, everything has clicked for the Panthers on the field.
“We’re just really playing well together as a team," Gordon said. "Everyone steps up and has big moments. Everybody just does their part. No one is trying to do too much and everyone knows what they’re supposed to be doing. We’re just playing as a team and sticking together for each other.”
The four banners plastered on the white press box behind home plate of the softball field at Page County High School serve as motivation for some players.
But for Gordon, they're just a reminder of all that's happened before her.
She certainly wants to add one of her own up there this season, she said, but she made it clear that she's going to enjoy every step of the way in the process.
"You hope for the best and if you just give it all you have, that’s all you can do," Gordon said.
