Election Day is fresh in everyone’s mind as ballots are counted and electoral votes tallied up, but the fight for the U.S. presidency is only part of the current battles being fought and tearing at people’s lives.
James Madison University’s ArtWorks Gallery is dedicating its final show of the semester to activism art in “Uncomplicit,” raising student voices expressed in thought-provoking imagery on contemporary, controversial issues.
Black Lives Matter, rising pollution levels and internment camps are a few of the social justice topics touched on in the latest virtual show.
Student gallery director Lydia Davis said there has been an ongoing surge in political involvement by students in recent years, so the gallery wanted to capitalize on the momentum and spark conversation among creatives.
“Artists have this great, unique ability to make statements using their work, and that’s something they should feel empowered to do,” she said. “We’re trying to get the JMU community involved, show them they can use their voice.”
“Uncomplicit” features 12 works from eight artists in a spectrum of mediums calling out global and national issues with bold colors, text and imagery.
Addison Bryant is a senior art studio student with two digital pieces in the show: “The Taxpayer’s Burden” and “Political Prisoner.” Both artworks critique systemic oppression against Black people, the first centering on police violence, the latter on sacrifices within the Black Lives Matter movement.
“People are starting to question the fundamental nature of police and whether they need to exist and why they exist, so I figured this piece would be a good way to have people question that,” Bryant said. “If police exist to protect people’s lives or private property.”
Bryant said he was excited when he saw the call for submissions because he noticed several fellow art peers were politically minded, so he was intrigued by what others might share.
Despite not referring to himself as an activist artist, Bryant said the political chaos spread across the world has weighed heavily on his mind, fueling emotions of anger at the root of injustice. So, he is channeling those frustrations by contributing to the show.
“It just makes me angry, and I feel like I can’t focus on the things I want to in my art when there are these bigger things going on and people are dying,” he said. “This is my way of doing something about it.”
Beth Hinderliter, faculty adviser for ArtWorks Gallery and director of Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art, said the show teaches a valuable lesson to art students by demonstrating how art can be used to amplify political voices and holds more power beyond mere beauty.
“I see this show as an important way for the students to argue for freedom of speech, freedom of artistic voice,” she said. “Students are feeling compelled to speak out now in order to help produce change, to create the world they want to live in that they don’t see around them now.”
The last exhibition online through ArtWorks was “Inspired In Isolation” and delivered a varied spread of awakening, exhaustion and stillness with art submitted by students uprooted from in-person classes. Davis said the gallery has taken a current, personal approach to express how artists are feeling this year amid the pandemic and social unrest.
Davis said the approximation of the show’s opening to Election Day was a coincidence, but she said it was fitting as voting is a time for witnessing change, and that is the overpowering cry echoing throughout the show.
“I’m thankful to see this year reflected in these two shows. … Most of our shows don’t have quite the same emotion surrounding them,” Davis said. “There’s not just frustration. It’s inviting change. It’s showing a desire and an active spirit for change.”
Today at 5:30 p.m., ArtWorks Gallery will present a First Friday event for audiences to view and learn about “change-making art” alongside the directors. Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. will be the final Mocktails With Curators event for people to tune in and hear from the gallery team and artists about the “Uncomplicit” show, which will run till Dec. 4 online. Zoom log-in information for both events is available on the gallery website.
“It’s a great way to bring people together in a time of being online or being isolated,” Hinderliter said. “We’ll have a moment to come together and talk about these things that we aren’t having in face-to-face classes right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.