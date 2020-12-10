Police arrested a Baltimore man accused of shooting a woman at a city motel Thursday before leading officers on chase in a U-Haul on Interstate 81 into Shenandoah County.
Umar Burley, 50, is charged with felony malicious wounding and attempted murder, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 at 3210 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg at about 10 a.m., according to HPD.
Witnesses of the shooting told police the suspect fled north on Main Street in a U-Haul.
The victim, whose name, age and hometown were not released, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was in stable condition with serious injuries Thursday, according to police.
Officers located the truck and pursued it on I-81 into Shenandoah County. The pursuit ended in a crash with a Virginia State Police armored vehicle near Woodstock.
Police did not say whether the victim and suspect knew each other or whether the shooting occurred in one of the motel rooms or outside.
The release says the incident appears to be isolated, with no threat to the general public. Additional charges in the case are pending.
Anyone with information about the shooting or chase is asked to call HPD at 540-437-2640. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text the tip plus "HPD" to 274637 (CRIMES).
