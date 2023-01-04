The United States Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture by its Feb. 6 deadline.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to farmers in November, followed by hard copies in December, according to a Dec. 29 press release.
“Through the ag census, producers can show the nation the value of U.S. agriculture and influence decisions that will shape the future of the industry,” Herman Ellison, NASS state statistician for Virginia, said in the press release.
Data from the census works for producers by improving decision- and policy making regarding jobs, transportation, production practices, new technologies, marketing opportunities, farm services and programs, and local, state and federal policy, he said in the press release.
The 2022 Census of Agriculture is expected to be released in the spring or summer of 2024.
The census has been conducted every five years for 180 years. It includes every farming operation that makes $1000 or more in product during the corresponding census year, according to the press release.
Producers can access the census form and instructions on the USDA website.
The report has 36 sections that cover property acreage, land use practices, production expenses, machinery and equipment, chemicals and fertilizers applied, livestock, and more, according to a sample of the report on the USDA website.
Questionnaires must be returned by mail or online at agcounts.usda.gov.
