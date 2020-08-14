According to the Aug. 1 Crop Production Forecast from the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Virginia Field Office, winter wheat has the largest expected increase and cotton is projected as the biggest drop from last year.
Virginia farmers are expected to harvest 10.1 million bushels of winter wheat during 2020. The expected crop for 2020 is up 55% from 2019; U.S. production appears down by 8% from 2019. Statewide cotton production is projected to be 180,000 bales, down 26% or 225 pounds per acre from 2019, with a forecast average of 919 pounds per acre, while the national harvest is down 9% from 2019.
Corn looks to be down 10% at 49.5 million bushels, down 12 bushels per acre from last year. National corn production is forecast up 12% at 15.3 billion bushels. U.S. production was forecast up 12%.
The state's soybean crop is anticipated at 20.7 million bushels, increased 9% from 2019, compared to the U.S. soybean production, which is expected to be up 25% from last year.
Barley predictions estimate 612,000 bushels harvested for 2020, up 35% from last year. Nationally, the harvest is expected to total 175.9 million bushels, up 4% from 2019.
Nothing nuts expected from peanut harvests this year, which is anticipated to be 108 million pounds, down 2% from 2019, but acres harvested look to be up 3,000 from last year. Nationwide production is up 13% compared to last year.
Flue-cured tobacco in Virginia is forecast down 3% at 29.4 million pounds, whereas the U.S. harvest is down 25% from last year.
Production of Virginia dark fire-cured tobacco was forecast down 18%, Virginia burley tobacco production is down 46%, Virginia alfalfa hay is forecast at 5% down and other Virginia hay production is estimated up 5% from 2019.
