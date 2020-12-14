Charlottesville native Mike Cubbage, a former University of Virginia baseball standout, hit .264 in his first full season as an infielder for the Minnesota Twins in 1977.
That same season teammate Rod Carew, a future Hall of Famer, flirted with the magical .400 mark before settling at .388 by season’s end.
“He just had a phenomenal year,” recalls Cubbage, 70, a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame after playing for Charlottesville and Staunton as an amateur.
“The next spring, I think, he offered to make a bet with me. He said, ‘I will bet you a hundred dollars I will out-hit you by 100 points.’ You have to take that bet. You are not much of a man if you don’t take that bet. So I took that bet.”
So in 1978 the lefty-hitting Carew ‘slipped’ to an average of .333 while Cubbage had the best of his eight seasons in the majors with an average of .282.
“So in 1978 he lost that bet but he never paid up,” recalls Cubbage, a graduate of Lane High in Charlottesville. “But when you are dealing with someone like Carew it is not a sure thing. If he hit .388 again I was going to have to hit .288.”
“I had a really good first half that year,” Cubbage recalls of 1978 with the Twins. “At the All-Star break I think I was third in the league in hitting. Of course, Carew was leading and then Fred Lynn (of Boston) and then Mike Cubbage. It was the best half I had. It seemed like I never put a full season together.”
That is just one of the Major League memories for Cubbage, who recently retired after a long career in pro baseball as a player, big-league manager, minor-league manager and scout.
After six years as a professional scout for the Nationals, Cubbage retired as the end of October after assisting Washington in its World Series run in 2019.
"To me, he is a very humble guy," Bobby Myrick, a long-time amateur scout for the Nationals based out of Colonial Heights, said Monday. "He is very, very intelligent. He is a quality, quality baseball man. He did everything" in the game.
Cubbage, who also played football for the Cavaliers, was drafted out of Virginia in the second round by the Washington Senators in 1971. In addition to playing for the Rangers, Twins and Mets from 1974-81, he was an interim manager for the Boston Red Sox and Mets before becoming a scout for several teams.
He hit a homer in his last at-bat, in October, 1981 for the Mets against reliever Jeff Reardon of Montreal. Cubbage never appeared in a postseason game as a player, but was a coach third-base coach for the Red Sox in the 2003 playoffs.
MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT
Cubbage, a lefty hitter, broke into the majors with Texas.
“I first made the Rangers in 1974 out of Double-A baseball under (manager) Billy Martin,” Cubbage said.
“Billy kept three rookies that year. The other two were Jim Sundberg, a catcher who had a nice long career, and Mike Hargrove, who was the rookie of the year. They were starters. I really was just pinch-hitting and riding the bench. I was bouncing between Spokane in the Pacific Coat League” and Texas.
“I came back in 1975 and Billy put me in the lineup and I had a chance to play,” Cubbage said. "Billy has a special place in my heart. He was the manager that told me I had made the club" at the end of spring training in 1974.
"Billy played me a lot. I had some 70 some at-bats that spring. Dave Nelson was the starting second baseman and he would lead off and get two or three at-bats. I would get three or four at-bats in a game I ended up making the club," said Cubbage, a second cousin to former Orioles' catcher Larry Haney of Orange County.
Cubbage also played in the majors for manager Gene Mauch with the Twins from 1976-80.
"Gene Mauch, to me, in all my years in baseball was the smartest guy I have ever known in uniform,” Cubbage said. “It is not even a close contest. He was brilliant. He was a master psychologist and a serious competitor. I loved playing for Gene. He made me feel better about myself than any manager I played for.”
Cubbage said that Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, recently hired by the Chicago White Sox, was a big fan of Mauch - who died in California in 2005.
"He modeled his style after Gene Mauch," Cubbage says of La Russa. "If they had a clinic how to manage a Major League team, Mauch would be the model. He had the respect. He had those heart-wrenching defeats with the Phillies (in 1964) and the Angels" against the Red Sox in the 1986 playoffs.
"That was the cross he bore and took to his grave. I learned so much baseball from Gene Mauch," Cubbage added. "The fundamentals of the game. I learned a lot of sports psychology from Gene Mauch that I used for my entire career."
METS' MANAGER
As a manager in the Mets' minor-league system, Cubbage guided Lynchburg in the Single-A Carolina League for two years. The second year his pitching coach was Jim Bibby, who played for the Pirates in the 1979 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles. Cubbage also managed Norfolk in the Mets' system.
Cubbage managed the Mets in 1991 for just a few games at the end of the season after Bud Harrelson was fired as manager. "It was not a very good team. It got Bud Harrelson fired," Cubbage said.
Frank Cashen, a former Orioles' general manager, was the Mets' executive that asked Cubbage to take over. "He was a big fan of mine," Cubbage said of Cashen, who retired after the 1991 season.
Jeff Torborg became the manager of the Mets in 1992 and Cubbage stayed on as a member of the coaching staff. The Mets were playing Montreal late in the season when a fan hollered at Cubbage, who was on the field during a break in play.
"It could be worse. You could be managing this team," said the fan, according to Cubbage. "Those were bad teams."
The Mets' roster that year included two pitchers who went to high school in Northern Virginia: Pete Schourek and Rich Sauveur. In his last game as Mets' manager, Cubbage watched as ace New York pitcher David Cone fanned 19 batters in Philadelphia for a team that was 77-84.
Cubbage, as a scout for the Nationals, followed the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of the 2019 season. He turned in a report on the Brewers and lefty reliever Josh Harder, who had been drafted out of high school by the Orioles.
It was Juan Soto of Washington that got a hit with the bases loaded against Hader in the eighth inning of the Wild-Card game that gave the host Nationals a win en route to their first World Series crown.
Cubbage was still in high school when he first played in the Valley League with his hometown Charlottesville club. He was still eligible to play another year of American Legion ball, but instead he got to face pitchers with pro experience at a time the Valley League allowed former minor-league standouts to play.
"I was 17 and my first game was at Waynesboro. My first two at-bats I struck out against some really good curveballs. My third at-bat I hit a home run," said Cubbage, who played briefly for the Staunton Braves before turning pro the next year.
And from there, the Charlottesville native took off for a pro career that lasted more than five decades. Now he will spend more time with his wife and two grandchildren, who live in McLean.
