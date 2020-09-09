The Virginia Department of Transportation has changed its plan for the Va. 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over Interstate 81, which will save $3.7 million, but also means the bridge will be closed for about one year, according to a VDOT press release.
Construction is slated to begin fall of 2022 and design plans are still being finalized with a price tag of $8.5 million.
Plans from 2015 called for a $12.2 million project that included improvements at nearby intersections, partial realignments to the road and a center turn lane on the bridge as well as totally replacing the Va. 720 bridge over I-81 north of the one that stands.
“The price tag, to be honest, got a little higher than we were comfortable with, so we began to take a second look at the project,” Ken Slack, a VDOT spokesman, said Wednesday.
The new $8.5 million plan has brought down the price tag, but will also result in the bridge being completely closed as the new bridge will be in the exact same place as the current bridge. A 3.5-mile detour will be made available.
The new bridge will be slightly higher than the current one, with two 11-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders.
The Va. 720 bridge over I-81 has been there since 1960, according to Slack.
