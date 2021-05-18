Richmond native Bobby Dandridge has been named the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Dandridge played at Maggie Walker High in Richmond, Norfolk State in college and in the NBA from 1969 to 1982. He was a member of the Washington Bullets' team that won the NBA title in 1978.
Also named to the Hall earlier this week was Alabama native Ben Wallace, who played two seasons at Virginia Union.
Other Virginia natives in the Hall of Fame include Harrisonburg High and Virginia graduate Ralph Sampson, who was inducted in 2012; Alexandria's Earl Lloyd, the first Black to play in the NBA; and Moses Malone, who played at Petersburg High and for many years in the NBA.
