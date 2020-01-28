Ryan Zimmerman made it clear back in December that he wouldn't play for any other team in the Major Leagues.
"It's either play some more here or play more golf," he said of spending his entire career with the Washington Nationals.
Both sides made if official Tuesday as the former University of Virginia standout agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals, the defending World Series champion.
So what does this mean for his golf game?
"That was my attempt at humor," Zimmerman, 35, said Tuesday of his comment about the links.
Zimmerman graduated from Kellam High in Virginia Beach and then was a standout for the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
He was the first pick of the Nationals in 2005 and has played his entire big league career in Washington.
Zimmerman has 270 homers with a batting average of .279 and 1,015 RBIs. A veteran infielder who has played first base the past few seasons, he hit the first World Series homer in franchise history last October against the Houston Astros.
"He's the classiest big leaguer I've ever been around," Washington general manager Mike Rizzo told The Associated Press.
Zimmerman was asked Tuesday about the cheating scandal that resulted in Major League Baseball suspending Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for one year earlier this month. Within hours after that, the Astros fired both of them.
"Rules are put in place to guard the integrity of the game," Zimmerman said in a conference call with reporters. "I think the penalties were pretty steep. It is completely wrong when you mess with the integrity of the game."
The Astros, according to reports, had a camera in center field and would relay to their hitters what type of pitch the opposing hurler was going to throw.
"That is obviously crossing the line," Zimmerman said.
The Astros, according to reports Tuesday, were preparing to name Dusty Baker as their new manager. Zimmerman played for Baker in Washington in 2016 and 2017, as the team won the National League East title both years.
The former Virginia standout hit .257 with six homers in only 171 at-bats last season and he continued to battle injuries late in his career.
Zimmerman - who stopped short of saying this would be his last year - said Tuesday if he is healthy he expects to get about 250 to 300 at-bats this season.
The Nationals have several other veterans who can play first base, including Howie Kendrick, Asdrubal Cabrera, and Eric Thames - who hit 25 homers with Milwaukee last season.
"I still feel I can be productive," Zimmerman said.
The Nationals pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13 and the first full-squad workout is five days later. The pitchers and catchers for the Baltimore Orioles report on Feb. 12, with the first full workout Feb. 17.
"Last year was an incredible year. We will have to focus on this year" when spring training begins, Zimmerman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.