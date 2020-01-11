Senators from across the country may have finished all the food on their holiday meal plates, but upon returning to Washington, they have a whole other plate of issues to digest.
It was three major topics, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Iran and impeachment, which Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., focused on during a media call Thursday. Fellow Virginia Senator and Democrat Tim Kaine also spoke about the trade deal and Iran in a Friday phone interview.
USMCA
The replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement was passed by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, 28-3, but the timeline of passage through the Senate floor remains unclear, according to both Warner and Kaine.
“Long term, Virginia has been a net beneficiary of trade,” Warner said. “Now, I know there’s a lot of jobs that were textile jobs in southside Virginia and furniture jobs that, because there weren’t the appropriate protections in NAFTA, [those people] feel as though Virginia has not been a net winner on trade — I will be the first to grant you that.”
Both Senators have voiced their support for the new deal.
“Whether it’s poultry, whether it’s dairy, whether it’s apples — I think we’re going to see an increased flow of trade with Canada and Mexico,” Warner said.
On Thursday, Kaine announced his support for the bill in a press release packed with state industry leaders voicing their support for the multinational agreement. Some of those quoted in the release included Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, Wayne Pryor, president of the Virginia Farm Bureau and Charles Spivey, president of United Steelworkers Local 8888 — the 10,000-member strong Hampton Roads union.
Both Kaine and Warner said the enforcement of work and environmental standards help even the playing field between the three nations.
Though labor and environmental protection provisions were in place in the original deal proposed by the White House, the original was lacking in enforcement measures, Kaine said.
While the bill was in the House, Democrats pushed for more enforcement of worker and environmental protections, according to Kaine. He said it was the adoption of these measures that won him over.
Under the deal, American inspectors will be able to go into Mexican and Canadian factories to verify workers are not being taken advantage of, according to Warner, a measure that also helps American workers.
If foreign workers are paid less, with fewer protections, for the same work as Americans, those foreign products can be sold cheaper than American-produced goods, which in turn, negatively impacts American producers and workers.
“It’s not perfect, but it’s an improvement,” Warner said of the deal.
Warner said he expects the bill to pass the Senate with “north of 80 votes” — an overwhelming majority for the 100-member body.
The deal has been ratified by the government of Mexico, but will need to be confirmed by the governments of Canada and the United States before it can go into effect.
Iran
Tensions between Iran and the United States have increased rapidly since the Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militias killed an American contractor during a rocket attack on Dec. 27.
As the tensions ratcheted up, the administration of President Donald Trump greenlit a successful missile attack killing the top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, outside of the Baghdad airport in Iraq on Jan. 3.
Warner said Soleimani presented “a real, tangible threat, but there still remains whether that threat was imminent enough to warrant this specific action.”
He said he also had concerns about the killing of the general being the best measure taken.
Many areas in the Middle East have recently seen widespread protests against the growing influence and power of Iran in the region, such as in Lebanon, Iraq and even in Iran itself, according to Warner. He said that the killing of Soleimani has drawn anger away from Iran and toward the U.S.
In response to the rapid escalation, Kaine introduced a war powers bill the same day as Soleimani was killed, which would force a debate and vote in Congress before further escalation.
The first inkling of what would become this bill started back in 2002, Kaine said, when he was lieutenant governor of Virginia and the House of Representatives passed a bill to go to war in Iraq.
“The process for that vote really offended me because, at the time, there wasn’t really a need to go to war in October, but the Bush administration put the war vote on the floor right before an election,” Kaine said.
By 2011, Kaine had come out against the Obama administration’s use of force in Libya, where the U.S. had gotten involved with a revolution to topple the leader of the country, Muammar al-Qaddafi.
“Both parties have been equally complicit in this,” Kaine said of the growing power a president has to wage conflict.
By 2013, Kaine started working on what would become his war powers bill, which has increasing bipartisan support. He said he resurrected it when Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear pact in May 2018, anticipating a devolution of relations between the two countries.
“We shouldn’t send our men and women into harm’s way if Congress isn’t willing to have a debate about the war being in the national interest,” Kaine said. “The framers required that Congressional deliberation against the rush to war.”
Impeachment
The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Trump on Dec. 18, making him the third president to be impeached.
Trump has been accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate and previous Vice President Joe Biden, for corruption while on the board of the country’s largest energy company, Burisma.
The articles will need to be passed on to the Senate, where a trial will take place. If two thirds of the Senators deem that Trump has broken the law, he would be removed from office and Vice President Mike Pence will become commander in chief.
Warner said he would like to hear from witnesses and access relevant documents in the Senate proceedings.
“If [Trump] is going to get that fair shake that he deserves, there ought to be the ability for these key individuals who were in the room when these actions were taken to come forward and testify,” he said.
