Editor's note: Whit Babcock was a multi-sport athlete at Harrisonburg (class of 1988) and played baseball for one year at James Madison for his father, Brad, a JMU Hall of Famer who died in June at the age of 81. Whit Babcock has been the athletic director at Virginia Tech since 2014; he spoke to the News-Record this week on several topics:
DN-R: What are your best memories of playing baseball and basketball at Harrisonburg and who are some teammates and coaches that you have kept in touch with?
Babcock: "I lived in Harrisonburg from age 2 to 22; I have had a chance to reflect back and I can remember every coach I had from Little League on through. Everybody made an impact and I have an appreciation of what they do and what they did back then, probably with a lot of time and little pay. I was raised at the Rec Center, the [Community Activities Center] and have really fond memories of it and coaches really have an impact on your life. As far as teammates, I will certainly miss [noting] a number of them. But Don Burgess, who I've been able to re-connect with, I don't want to leave anybody out, but it has fun to see what Don has done and how he has invested back" as the boys' basketball coach at HHS.
DN-R: What was it like to play baseball for your father at JMU? That can never be an easy situation whatever the scenario between parent and child in athletics.
Babcock: "I knew it would only be for one year since he just announced his move to athletic administration prior to that. I really loved basketball. I was a Division III player - maybe I should have done that. In hindsight, for him to encourage me to come out, I was obviously one of the worst on the team. But that memory of playing for him, and now that he has passed, certainly means a lot to me. It certainly wasn't the easiest thing but it taught me to work hard and persevere through things. I am very pleased I did it now."
DN-R: I am sure you have heard so many good stories in the past year about your father from some of his former players. Any that stand out?
Babcock: "It is nice to ask that. My mom and sister are still around in Roanoke. I get asked about them, too. Obviously with dad's career, I don't know if there is any one gesture. There were letters and calls and how everyone reaches out these days; some people I had not recalled in many years. It was great to hear the impact that he made and I think coaches maybe even made more of an impact back in those days. The role that he played there. ... to hear it genuinely from people was really kind and certainly helped ease the pain, so to speak."
DN-R: The pandemic began about 13 months ago. What have you learned about yourself as a person and leader during that time?
Babcock: "This will be a tremendous learning lesson. I don't think we are quite through it yet so there will be time to look back and reflect. I guess what I have learned is there is no road map for all of this. It was a trying time; a lot of the joy from the job was gone and it was just reactionary and very stressful. I am thankful that we are almost through it. There is no bright side to the virus. But I do believe the silver lining is we have learned how to communicate better with our fans and donors. I believe we, looking back, realize how we wasted time doing things in certain ways before. We have evolved and streamlined. I do feel through all this chaos Virginia Tech can get through it and gained ground on some of our competitors. So again, no good side to the virus at all but there is some silver linings. We have learned from our mistakes; I am excited about the future."
DN-R: You have had to make some big-time coaching hires with your staff while at Virginia Tech. Your connection to women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks, a Waynesboro grad and basketball star there and at James Madison, probably goes back the longest and you hired him to leave JMU.
Babcock: "I remember Kenny was really good, that is what I remember. His teammate was Cory Alexander, and Reggie Harris [at Waynesboro], in the glory days. Those were some great days in the Valley District with Kenny and Cory and the Maddens [at R.E. Lee] and the Lambiottes [at Central of Woodstock]. The Valley District was so strong; I have memories of that all the way back to Ralph Sampson. Kenny could really play; they beat Harrisonburg those years. I have fond memories. I joke, seriously, he had I think 28 points and I had perhaps eight [in one game]. He was also fun to watch and cross paths at JMU and he played on some [good] teams. I have known Kenny and his wife for a long, long time. That is a great relationship and he is doing a wonderful job. I know how much he loved Harrisonburg but we are glad to have him here."
DN-R: So you played against him in high school?
Babcock: "Yes, he is a year older. It seems like more people went to games in those days, before social media. The gyms seemed to be loud and packed. Those were some great games and good times."
DN-R: Men's basketball coach Mike Young at Virginia Tech has certainly done a fabulous job since coming to Blacksburg in 2019. What did you see in him before the hire?
Babcock: "I was certainly aware of him from afar. You certainly had to be aware of what he was doing with those Wofford teams. I was somewhat aware of his connections to southwest Virginia and it didn't take long to look into that. We just felt he had already proven what he could do on the court. He had already beat some of the quote ACC legends at Wofford. When I met him in person, how much he knew about the place and how much he wanted the job, he told me how he would elevate the level of recruiting from Wofford to Virginia Tech. He has done everything he said he would. We expect to do better than we did this year. We are really thankful to have him, too."
DN-R: In this day of social media, coaches and administrators take a lot of heat from fans and alumni. I guess we all deal with that in some way. What are some factors that went into sticking with Justin Fuente as your football coach after going 5-6 in 2020?
Babcock: "Well, it really wasn't that difficult of a decision. If you saw it every day, the challenges that the year presented, we felt like we had a brand new defensive staff, a brand new defensive coordinator who were not able to put in any new schemes or systems. ... I think we played catch up on schemes and personnel throughout the year. We were fortunate to beat UVa. He has a great record against them and North Carolina, and is still a very young coach. We feel optimistic about this year and in hindsight proud of what we did last year though we always want to be better. Last year was a unique situation to say the least. We didn't feel like it was a true litmus test."
DN-R: If you had a crystal ball, what does the fall look like at Lane Stadium for football when it comes to fan capacity, social distancing, etc? Will it be a hybrid of 2019 and 2020 when it comes to some of these issues or back to quote normal?
Babcock: "I certainly believe we will have significantly more fans than we did last year, of course. Things are certainly tracking like we could be full capacity. But we can't put the cart before the horse on that. [Virginia Tech President] Dr. Sands feels like by June we have another bench point to look at it - that is very long to say we are very hopeful and planning we will have a full or very full house. People are hungry to get back out and see each other and interact and cheer for their team."
DN-R: Would there be a deadline on that of when to let tickets holders know the plan for fall football games and the capacity?
Babcock: "No, we have not gotten to that point. We feel positive things are going in a good direction. I would anticipate that would be in July if we have to. That decision is made above me. But the state is moving in the right direction, and we feel we can follow right in line safely."
This interview was edited for clarity and space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.