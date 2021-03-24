In many ways, this was the best season since 2006 for the women's basketball team at Virginia Tech. The Hokies, with Waynesboro graduate Kenny Brooks as head coach, beat Marquette on Sunday for the first win in 15 years in the NCAA tournament.
But the eventful season - which dealt with the pandemic and social justice issues - came to an end on Tuesday in the NCAA women's tournament as No. 2 seed Baylor led 54-20 at halftime and beat the Hokies 90-48 in Texas.
"They just just out-muscled us," Tech standout guard Georgia Amoore said on Zoom after the game. "We didn't have an answer."
Said Brooks: "We will be back. We will be better. We have help on the way."
Now the season is over as the Hokies end up 15-10 while Baylor is 27-2. No. 7 seed Virginia Tech trailed 72-42 going into the fourth quarter. Baylor beat Notre Dame for the national title in 2019.
This was a challenging year for many coaches - including Brooks. He had to deal with the pandemic and also social issues after the killing of George Floyd in May in Minnesota.
There were frank discussions with his team about many topics.
"When all of this happened, the first thing I had to do was open myself up and let myself be vulnerable and let them know about my situation, my experience as a Black man in America,” Brooks told the News-Record earlier this season. “I felt the need we had to listen to our Black kids who were frustrated with what was going on. But I also knew I had to educate because some of our kids didn’t grow up with those social injustices. They weren’t privy to some of the experiences some of the Black kids had to go through, through no fault of their own. So I felt an obligation to educate them as well.”
Brooks came to Harrisonburg and was a guard for the Dukes of James Madison. A former assistant on the men's side, he made the switch to women's basketball and guided the Dukes from 2003 before taking the job at Virginia Tech in 2016.
Brooks posted the 100th win of his tenure in Blacksburg earlier this season. His daughter, Chloe, was a member of the team this year. Another daughter, Kendyl, is a former player for the Hokies and was a graduate assistant with the team this year. Both of them played at Spotswood High.
In the win over Marquette, Elizabeth Hitley had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Virginia Tech. "I've always said she's one of the best players in the country, and she proved it," Brooks told reporters. The West Virginia women also lost Tuesday, falling 73-56 to Georgia Tech.
In other college action Tuesday:
Softball
Mary Washington 2-10, Eastern Mennonite 0-1: Eastern Mennonite was held to three hits and lost the first of two games at Mary Washington 2-0 in softball.
EMU pitcher Emily Campbell (Broadway) allowed just four hits and two runs in the first game but took the loss. Bri Allen (Fort Defiance), Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) and Aaliyah Lawhorne (Wilson Memorial) had the hits for the Royals.
In the second game, the host Eagles defeated EMU 10-1 in a game that lasted five innings. EMU was held to four hits, with two by Becca Boone - she also scored the only EMU run. The Royals are 1-3 while Mary Washington is 5-1.
Bridgewater 6-12, Mary Baldwin 0-3:Junior catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway) had two hits and drove in four runs as Bridgewater defeated Mary Baldwin 6-0 in the first of two games to start the season for the Eagles.
Kathryn Thomas (four innings, two hits) and Brantley Swift (three innings, no hits) combined on the shutout for the Eagles in the first game of the season for both teams. Freshman Samantha Hensley (East Rockingham), in her first college game, and junior Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) each had two hits for BC in the opener.
In the second game, the Eagles scored 11 runs in the last of the fifth and won 12-3 in a game called after five innings. Wimer had another big game, with three hits while driving in four more runs.
Katrina Martin (Turner Ashby), Hensley and Kaitlyn Tirona each had two hits and drove in two runs in the second game for BC (2-0) while senior Kiersten Kennedy pitched the last two innings and didn't allow a run.
Men's Tennis
Lynchburg 5, Bridgewater 4: The visiting Eagles lost 5-4 at Lynchburg in men's tennis.
Women's Tennis
Virginia Commonwealth 4, James Madison 3: The host Rams of VCU won 4-3 over James Madison in women's tennis in Richmond. Redshirt sophomore Daniela Voloh won in singles to improve to 6-0 on the year in that category.
Men's Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Drew Bennett had 12 assists but Eastern Mennonite lost 25-10, 25-18 and 25-15 in men's volleyball to Southern Virginia. The Royals fell to 0-9, 0-8 while Southern Virginia improved to 12-2, 6-0. Senior Wyatt Bollinger (EMHS) of Harrisonburg had one assist for EMU.
Field Hockey
Shenandoah 8, Eastern Mennonite 0: The visiting Royals fell to 2-2, 2-2 with a loss at Shenandoah 8-0 in ODAC field hockey. The Hornets are now 4-1, 4-1.
Randolph-Macon 4, Bridgewater 0: The host Eagles were upset 4-0 by Randolph-Macon in ODAC field hockey. Bridgewater is now 3-2, 3-2 while the Yellow Jackets are 1-3, 1-3.
JMU Softball
Alexis Bermudez of JMU was named the Pitcher of the Week in the CAA on Tuesday. She finished the weekend against East Carolina with an ERA of 1.35 in 10 innings of work as she made two appearances. The Dukes are slated to play this weekend at Elon in a CAA series.
EMU Volleyball
Paris Hutchinson of the Eastern Mennonite women's volleyball team was named ODAC Player of the Week. The freshman from Wilson Memorial had 14 kills on 22 swings with no errors on Sunday against Randolph, and added 15 digs. She is the first EMU volleyball player to gain ODAC player of the week honors since at least 2004.
