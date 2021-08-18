ABERDEEN, Md. - Zachary Brzykcy stood near the left field-foul pole here Tuesday afternoon at Ripken Stadium about three hours before game time, wearing dark shorts and a T-shirt with a celery-like cartoon figure that is one of the mascots of his Wilmington Blue Rocks of Delaware.
The former right-handed pitcher at Virginia Tech isn't sure exactly why a green vegetable known as Mr. Celery has been enduring to the Wilmington fan base since 2000 - but then against the native of Hickory, North Carolina has had enough to deal with this year.
In his first season of professional baseball, the Washington Nationals' prospect has - like his teammates - had to deal with strict protocols regarding COVID-19 issues while playing six games a week in the Mid-Atlantic region in the High-A East.
"It has been an up and down season," said Brzykcy, 22, who was signed by the Nationals as a non-drafted player in 2020 out of Blacksburg. "But I'm pretty happy with how things have gone."
In his second appearance of the year, on May 12, he went four innings and allowed no runs on two hits.
"It started off pretty solid," said the former closer for the Hokies, before Wilmington began a series at Baltimore farm team Aberdeen in the hometown of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr.
Later in the month, Brzykcy pitched four innings and gave up four runs on May 26.
In the month of May, he fashioned an ERA of 3.31. But that jumped to 7.90 in June, after a rough outing when he allowed eight runs while retiring just five batters on June 25 at Hudson Valley in New York.
He rebounded to post an ERA of 3.31 in July and that figure sat at 7.50 for August in games through Tuesday.
Overall, he was 4-3 with one save and ERA of 4.99 in 20 games, with one start. In 52.1 innings, he had fanned 67 batters and had a WHIP of 1.34 going into the Wednesday game in Maryland.
"I am working on the command of my off-speed pitches," he said.
The pitching coach for Wilmington is Justin Lord, a former minor league pitcher with the Royals and Pirates. He pitched for Wilmington in 2003 while with Kansas City and the next year in Lynchburg with Pittsburgh.
“Zach has been very good; he loves the game,” Lord said Tuesday. “He comes to the park ready to soak up anything he can. He has really progressed well for us this year.”
“He has a fastball, curve and change and his breaking ball has gotten a lot better,” Lord added. “He is a lot more consistent; you know he is just learning how to pitch, like a lot of these guys are; learning nuances of pitching and how to make adjustments with the game going on."
Could Brzykcy be used as a starter at some point?
“Time will tell; this is his first season of professional baseball,” Lord said. “Like everybody, he missed last year. This is his first season of pro ball and he is trying to learn what that is like, playing on a daily basis and preparing yourself, how to rebound from a one or two-inning outing and be ready to go, with a day off, to pitch again. There is a lot of learning that goes on, especially in this first year, how to recover, how to treat your body, how to put your body in the best position.”
Lord is a former pitching coach in the Baltimore system and in 2019 worked with Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee, at the time part of the rotation for high Single-A Frederick. Hanifee was on the roster of Double-A Bowie to start this year but had Tommy John surgery and is out for the season.
Other players who were on the Wilmington roster earlier this week were a pair of outfielders with ties to Virginia.
Richmond native Alec Keller, who began the season at Triple-A Rochester, was with the Blue Rocks on a rehab assignment after four games in the Florida Complex League - where the manager is former James Madison catcher Jake Lowery.
A former Princeton player, Keller has hit .311 this year for Rochester. He was drafted in 2014 in the 17th round out of Princeton by the Nationals.
Cody Wilson, who made his Major League debut with Washington in April, has spent most of this season with Rochester but has been on the Injured List.
He played for the Winchester Royals of the Valley Baseball League while in college at Florida Atlantic. He was drafted by the Nationals in the 13th round in 2018.
Aberdeen lost 4-0 on Tuesday in the first game of the series as right-hander Joan Adon, less than a week after his 23rd birthday, threw a five-hit shutout for the Blue Rocks.
"He has just been determined to excel," Lord said of Adon.
The same could be said of Brzykcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.