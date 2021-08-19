ABERDEEN, Md. - One of them went to college in Harrisonburg for several years through 2019 while the other pitcher was a newcomer to the city last winter.
Despite differences in what brought them to the Shenandoah Valley, Shelton Perkins and Zach Peek have now moved on to Maryland with a lofty goal in mind - climbing the minor league ladder of the Orioles and making it to Camden Yards and The Show.
Both right-handed pitchers were born in North Carolina: Peek in Pineville, before graduating from high school in Forest, near Lynchburg, while Perkins is from Wilmington, North Carolina, and began his college career at East Carolina before joining the Dukes in Harrisonburg.
"I knew Peek's name because he and Christian Bourne went to high school together," said Perkins, 24, who was teammates with fellow pitcher Bourne at JMU. Earlier this week, Jefferson Forest High product Bourne was named director of baseball operations and player development at Georgia Southern.
Now Perkins and Peek are teammates with high Single-A Aberdeen in the Baltimore system, after both began the season at low Single-A Delmarva in Salisbury, Maryland.
Peek was the starting pitcher for Aberdeen at home Wednesday night and went 3.1 innings and allowed four earned runs against the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks, a farm team of the Washington Nationals.
He was drafted by the Angles out of Winthrop in the sixth round in 2019 then traded to the Orioles on Dec. 4, 2019, in a deal that sent veteran pitcher Dylan Bundy to the Angels.
After coming to the Orioles, Peek met Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee - a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016. Hanifee told Peek about Next Level Athletic Development in Park View, where the Rockingham County resident has trained for several years.
With his girlfriend from high school finishing up her senior year at James Madison, Peek felt it would be a good fit for him to train as well with Mike Martin and pitching specialist Spencer Davis last winter before heading to spring training in Florida.
"I knew Perkins was there [at JMU] and he put me in touch with Hanifee," said Peek, sitting at a picnic table outside the Aberdeen clubhouse before a game earlier this week. "I had met Brenan at spring training. It was nice to have a relationship with him there."
"We really focused on the analytics and really focused on pitch crafting and predominantly re-training some different [athletic] movements. Just some nitpicking things that Mike was able to pick out; working with him and Spencer, who was over there, was fantastic. It was just a good [group] of minds so it works well together," Peek added about Next Level.
Next Level
Davis, a 2013 Fort Defiance graduate, pitched in high school and at Division III Marymount University in Arlington. He told the News-Record on Thursday that Peek has a balanced approach with an analytical side to pitching.
"When they first come in, I just them decide how much they want to do," said Davis, who added Peek worked out from January until the end of April. "His pitches were really good. We spent a lot of time on his change. His spins the ball really well."
Peek was at Next Level before heading to Sarasota, Florida, earlier this spring.
Now he is part of a farm system that is ranked No. 2 among Major League organizations by Baseball America. While Baltimore is struggling mightily in the American League, there is excitement down on the farm in the minors.
"We definitely want to try and improve our organization as a whole," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday, a few hours after the team lost a 14th game in a row at Tampa Bay. "Right now we are taking a hit at the big league level. We just need to get more talent - bottom line - in this organization."
Hyde told reporters it is up to Baltimore general manager Mike Elias, a native of Alexandria, on what pitchers, if any, could be brought up from Double-A Bowie or Triple-A Norfolk the rest of the season.
"It is very nice to know the depth we have here," Peek said of the lower minors. "It is nice to have very good arms right beside you [with teammates]. You can learn from that as well. It has been a joy - it has been so much fun after last year, being able to come out here and compete. It's nice to really put a lot of work in and find success."
Peek has one of the best strikeout ratios in the system. He is 1-0, 4.43 in five games, with three starts, this season for Aberdeen after the game Wednesday that was won 10-6 by Wilmington as former Virginia Tech pitcher Zach Brzykcy got the win out of the bullpen.
"I would just like to think I am using my brain a little bit more," Peek said. "I worked a lot on my off-speed crafting this off-season; I wanted to be able to go to all of my pitches whenever I needed to and I feel like I have been able to do that pretty consistently. I can throw different pitches earlier in the count then throw harder pitchers later in the count."
Perkins played at Aberdeen in his first pro season when the IronBirds were in the short-season New York-Penn League in 2019. Aberdeen is now the high Single-A affiliate of the Orioles and Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., is the owner.
“I am glad to be back,” said Perkins, who has a host family. “Delmarva was awesome but you get to come here and see some familiar faces and fans that I saw in 2019. It is just good to be back.”
The pandemic called off the minors in 2020, which hurt the development of Peek and Perkins.
Orioles' Memories
Drafted by the Orioles in the 16th round, Perkins has been used as a closer in both Salisbury and Aberdeen. He was 2-0 with an ERA of 3.29 in his first 21 games out of the bullpen this year for the two teams, with four saves.
“I would say I have had a decent season. I have made some mistakes, more so here than I did at Delmarva,” he said. “There are things you can get away with there that you can’t get away with here.”
Perkins was about 10 when he saw his first Orioles’ game at Camden Yards.
The mother of a good friend in North Carolina was from Baltimore, and she brought the boys to the city to see a game against the New York Mets.
“Jose Reyes hit a home run," recalls Perkins, who said he later lost his glove at Camden Yards.
Peek has never seen a game at Camden Yards - but he follows the Orioles. "We are always fans; at the end of the day that is our employer," Peek said. "The future is exciting. It is nice to see we are the future."
The Aberdeen roster has other ties to Virginia.
Other Virginia products who have played for Aberdeen this year include Roanoke native and first baseman J.D. Mundy, who played at Radford and Virginia Tech and for Covington in the Valley Baseball League; pitcher Garrett Stallings, who is from Chesapeake and like Peek came to the Orioles from the Angels; Connor Gillispie, a pitcher from VCU; Nick Roth, who pitched at Randolph-Macon in Ashland; and pitcher Ryan Watson, who was with Front Royal of the VBL in 2017.
Mundy and Stallings were recently promoted to Double-A Bowie, also in Maryland. Mundy is among the leaders in homers in the Baltimore system this year with 15 through Wednesday after he was signed last season as a non-drafted player out of Radford.
"We are all good buddies; we have known about each other for years," Peek said. "I was with Stallings with the Angels; we were best friends and it was good to see him again."
And now those Harrisonburg ties have been expanded in Aberdeen with Perkins.
