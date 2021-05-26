BOWIE, Md. - J.C. Escarra leaned on a railing down the first-base line, his baseball hat on backward as he wore shorts and an orange and black practice jersey about one hour before the first pitch here at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.
An infield prospect in the Orioles' farm system, Escarra was drafted by Baltimore out of Florida International in the 15th round in 2017. But his road to pro baseball got a jolt when he played in the Valley Baseball League for the Staunton Braves in 2014.
“I feel like the most [important] part was playing every day. Coming from high school, you just play 25 games and play just two times a week. You really live the pro ball life in summer ball,” said Escarra, 26, who minutes later started at first base for Double-A Bowie against the Harrisburg (Penn.) Senators of the Washington system.
“From a development standpoint, playing every day, living that pro life helped me," he added Tuesday about playing for Staunton. "The whole experience was awesome. My host family [in Staunton] went to my game two days ago in Richmond. It just shows you the memories I made and the people I met over there. They came and surprised me; I had no idea" as Bob and Linda Reviea were in Richmond as Bowie played the Flying Squirrels.
After playing in the Valley League, Escarra played the next summer in the Cape Cod League before he was drafted by the Orioles in 2017.
"This is one of the better leagues after the Cape Cod," he said of the Valley. One of his Bowie teammates is pitcher Reed Hayes, who played for Staunton in 2015.
Escarra grew up in Hialeah, a neighborhood near Miami that is home to many Cuban immigrants. Both his mother and father left Cuba as children and met in Florida later on.
He said his mother was about 12 when she left Cuba in the 1980s when Fidel Castro was in power and his father left about the same time. "They met here" in the U.S., said Escarra, who was 1-for-4 Tuesday as his average stayed at .250 with three homers.
His younger brother is a nurse in the Miami area and works with children who have cancer.
The prospect grew up following the exploits of former Baltimore infielder Manny Machado, now with San Diego, and Gio Gonzalez, a former pitcher for the A's, Nationals, Brewers and White Sox who began his pro career in Bristol in the Appalachian League in 2004. Both Machado and Gonzalez were from the same area as Escarra.
"I remember him pitching for the A's," Escarra said of Gonzalez, who retired earlier this year.
Escarra was teammates in high school at Mater Academy Charter School in Florida with Albert Almora, a first-round pick of the Cubs in 2012 who now plays for the New York Mets as an outfielder.
"I played with him; he was a year older," Escarra said. "I saw everything he went through, with USA Baseball, a first-round draft pick. So that was pretty cool."
Escarra is part of a Baltimore farm system that is ranked fifth in the majors by Baseball America. While the Major League team struggles, the Orioles' front office is banking on the future.
"What I love most is the opportunity here," Escarra said.
"We are seeing positive signs in the minor leagues," Orioles' general manager Mike Elias, a native of Alexandria, said Wednesday. "A stretch of rough baseball [in majors]. We all knew this would be a difficult season to navigate; it happens with a young team and young roster."
Escarra is trying to make up for lost time after he didn't play organized baseball last year.
"After COVID, it was back home," he said after attending a mini-camp in January of 2020 for Baltimore prospects.
Back home in South Florida last summer, he worked out on Saturdays with other pro players. "It was like 20 of us," he said.
One of those pitchers he faced in those workouts during the pandemic was Frankie Bartow, a native of Miami who was drafted by the Nationals in 2018 and is now with Harrisburg. Bartow pitched the last of the ninth here Tuesday as the Senators beat Bowie, 10-5.
The game Tuesday also included Harrisburg outfielder Cody Wilson, a former player with the Winchester Royals in the VBL who made his Major League debut with Washington last month. He started in center for the Senators and went 0-for-3 as his average fell to .115.
"I just needed at-bats," Wilson told the News-Record last month of his summer with Winchester. "I just wanted to get out there and play and see live pitching."
Other former VBL alums in the Baltimore system include outfielder Zach Jarrett (Woodstock, 2014), pitchers Zach Peek (Strasburg, 2017), Connor Loeprich (Waynesboro, 2016-17), Connor Gillespie (Charlottesville, 2017), Nick Roth (Charlottesville, 2017-18), Ryan Watson (Front Royal, 2017), and first baseman JD Mundy (Covington, 2018).
North Carolina native Jarrett, son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, was promoted earlier this month to Triple-A Norfolk.
Watson started on the mound Tuesday for Single-A Delmarva and gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Mundy started at first for the Shorebirds and was 2-for-4 in a win over Lynchburg as he hit his fourth homer in 57 at-bats and lifted his average to .333.
Bowie pitcher Hayes, also drafted in 2017 by the Orioles and is on the Injured List, was teammates with Single-A Frederick in 2019 with Turner Ashby product Brenan Hanifee - who went on the Injured List earlier this month with the Baysox.
Hayes said he hurt his foot in junior college before he played in Staunton. He was then drafted by the Orioles out of Vanderbilt in the 13th round.
"I went up there for a tryout and hit 93 [miles-per-hour]. It was a lot of nice people up there," he said of his summer in Staunton. "I really enjoyed it and I would definitely recommend it to guys playing college ball."
