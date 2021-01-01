Major League Baseball, despite a shortended season with fewer callups from the minors, had nearly two dozen former players from the Valley Baseball League appear in at least one game in 2020.
That includes notable veterans such as Daniel Murphy, Brett Gardner, Erik Kratz and Will Harris. But the list also includes less well-known players such as Michael Brosseau, Nate Pearson and Joseph Odom.
Brosseau hit a game-winning home against the Yankees' closer Aroldis Chapman in the playoffs this past season.
"It really was the first time I saw the talent that is out there all across the country,” Brosseau told the News-Record of his summer in the VBL, “and what I needed to do to surpass that other talent in order to be where I wanted to be, so I think the talent as a whole drove me to be a better player.”
“It was one of the greater summer experiences that I’ve ever had. I just remember the community being so welcoming to the team and really being so supportive of us throughout the whole season. I thought that was pretty special and it was kind of the first time that I experienced a true fan base, so I thought that was a pretty memorable part of that summer," he added.
Murphy, a World Series star for the Mets in 2015, spent two summers in the Valley League with Luray.
"I really enjoyed my experience there, the entire league was great, especially Luray,” Murphy told the News-Record in 2017. “Being able to swing a wood bat while you are in college not only makes you a better hitter but helps prepare for a pro career, which I was fortunate to do."
There were 22 former VBL players in the majors in 2020, according to John Leonard of the VBL. Here is a look at them:
Austin Adams (Staunton, VBL, Padres)
Adams was drafted in the 12th round in 2012 by the Angels out of the University of South Florida.
He made his Major League debut with the Nationals in 2017 before landing in San Diego. He pitched in three games in 2020 with the Padres, who recently acquired top pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish in trades with the Rays and Cubs, respectively.
Michael Brosseau (Waynesboro, Rays)
A product of Oakland University in Michigan, Brosseau made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2019.
He hit .302 in 36 regular-season games for the Rays in 2020 before his memorable playoff homer.
Randy Dobnak (Front Royal, Twins)
Dobnak grew up near Pittsburgh and played Division II ball at Alderson-Broaddus in West Virginia.
After pitching overseas, he made his debut in the majors with Minnesota in 2019. As a starter this past year, he was 6-4 with an ERA of 4.05 in 10 starts for the Twins.
Chris Devenski (Woodstock, Astros)
The right-handed pitcher was taken in the 25th round in 2011 by the White Sox out of Cal State Fullerton. He broke into the majors with Houston in 2016 and pitched in 61 games for the Astros in 2019, as the team lost in the World Series to the Nationals. The California native pitched in just four games for the Astros in 2020.
Brett Gardner (New Market, Yankees)
Gardner was drafted out of the College of Charleston in the third round by the Yankees in 2005.
The outfielder broke into the majors three years later; he hit .223 in 49 games with the Yankees last season.
Austin Gomber (Luray, Cardinals)
The pitcher was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida Atlantic in the fourth round in 2014 after he played for Luray.
He made his Major League debut with St. Louis four years later then pitched in 14 games, with four starts, this past season for the Cardinals.
Will Harris (Staunton, Nationals)
Harris was a two-player for the Braves while in college at LSU. The native of Houston was drafted in 2006 by the Colorado Rockies in the ninth round.
The right-hander made it to the majors three years later then was part of the Houston team that won the World Series in 2017.
In the World Series in 2019, he gave up the homer to Howie Kendrick in Game 7 as the Nationals won the title. Harris signed with the Nationals after the 2019 season and pitched in 20 games with a 3.06 ERA for manager Dave Martinez. He was part of a Washington bullpen that included Lynchburg native and ODU product Daniel and Hudson and Sean Doolittle, a former pitcher at Virginia.
Sam Howard (Staunton, Pirates)
The pitcher was drafted out of Georgia Southern in 2014 in the third round by the Rockies. He pitched for Colorado in 2018 and 2019 and then was selected off waivers by Pittsburgh before the 2020 season.
Howard appeared in 22 games out of the bullpen last year for the Pirates. He was teammates with Chad Kuhl, another Valley League alum.
Jon Jay (Staunton, Diamondbacks)
Jay was drafted out of Miami by the Cardinals in the second round in 2006. The Major League veteran outfielder made his debut in 2010 with the Cardinals and was part of several playoff teams.
Jay ended up with Arizona in 2020 and hit .160 in just 18 games.
Jason Kipnis (Covington, Cubs)
Kipnis was winding down his redshirt freshman season at the University of Kentucky in 2007 when coaches there suggested a summer destination to continue his baseball development.
That landing spot was with the Covington Lumberjacks of the Valley Baseball League, where he hit .318 with 24 steals and an on-base percentage of .505. “That is where they sent me. The following year, long story short, I needed a place to play,” Kipnis, was transferred to Arizona State from Kentucky after the 2008 season, told the News-Record in 2017. “I called the team [in Covington] and called my host family to see if I could come back. They welcomed me back.”
The lefty-hitting infielder was drafted by the Indians in the second round in 2009 and made his MLB debut two years later. After a long tenure with Cleveland, he played for the Cubs in 2020.
Erik Kratz (Waynesboro/Harrisonburg, Yankees)
Kratz played in the Valley League during his college days at EMU. He was drafted by Toronto in 2002 and made it to the majors in 2010 with the Pirates. Kratz played for the Yankees in 2020 and recently announced his retirement.
Chad Kuhl (New Market, Pirates)
A former University of Delaware pitcher, Kuhl was drafted out of college by the Pirates in the ninth round in 2013. He broke in with Pittsburgh in 2016 and last season was 5-5 in the rotation for the Pirates.
Tommy La Stella (Haymarket, A's)
The infielder from Coastal Carolina was drafted by the Braves in the eighth round in 2011. He broke into the majors with Atlanta three years later then spent several seasons with the Cubs. He split last season on the West Coast with the Angels and Oakland.
Nick Margevicius (Staunton, Mariners)
The pitcher from Rider in New Jersey was drafted in the seventh round in 2017 by the Padres. He broke into the majors in 2019 with San Diego and also pitched for the Padres last season.
Ryan McBroom (Haymarket, Royals)
The Fredericksburg native and Courtland High product was drafted in the 15th round in 2014 out of West Virginia. He broke into the majors as an infielder in 2019 and also played with the Royals last season, hitting .247 in 36 games.
Ryan Meisinger (Staunton, Cardinals)
The pitcher was drafted out of Radford in the 11th round by the Orioles in 2015.
Radford product Meisinger grew up in Dunkirk, a town of about 2,500 people nearly 50 miles straight south of Baltimore in Calvert County. So it was a big moment when he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to the majors for the first time.
"I was in Norfolk and it was after a game and (manager) Ron Johnson pulled me into his office," said Meisinger in an 2018 interview. "I called my parents and they were ecstatic. I drove up (to Baltimore) the next morning."
Now with St. Louis, he appeared in two games with the Cardinals in 2020.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, Rockies)
Murphy played two summers in Luray for Mike Bocock, a former Turner Ashby standout. One year a teammate was TA grad Brian Bocock, who would play in the majors for the Giants and Phillies.
Murphy, an infielder, was drafted out of Jacksonville by the Mets in 2006.
The lefty hitter made his Major League debut with the Mets two years later and played for the Nationals from 2016 until he was traded to the Cubs during the 2018 season. Murphy led the National League in doubles and OPS in 2016 with Washington.
What was his biggest lesson about using wood bats in the Valley League? “You better hit the barrel,” said Murphy, who played at Englewood High School in Jacksonville.
Joseph Odom (Winchester, Mariners)
The catcher was drafted out of an Alabama college in the 13th round by the Braves in 2013. After several years in the minors, he made it to the majors for the first time this past season with Seattle.
Emilio Pagan (Harrisonburg, Padres)
The pitcher was drafted in the 10th round in 2013 by Seattle out Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. Pagan made it to the majors for the first time in 2017 with Seattle. He pitched for Oakland and Tampa Bay the next two seasons then was with the Padres in 2020.
The South Carolina native pitched in 22 games out of the bullpen for San Diego last season.
Nate Pearson (Staunton, Blue Jays)
The pitcher was a first-round pick of the Jays in 2017 out of a Florida community college. The rookie was 5-4 in 2020 for Toronto.
Tyler Thornburg (Winchester, Reds)
He broke in with the Brewers in 2012 and pitched for the Reds last season, appearing in seven games out of the bullpen. He was drafted by the Brewers in 2010 out of Charleston Southern in the third round.
Ryan Yarbrough (Luray, Rays)
The pitcher was drafted out of ODU in the fourth round by Seattle in 2014.
He made his MLB debut for the Rays in 2018 and also pitched for Tampa Bay the next two seasons. The Texas native appeared in 11 games with nine starts in regular-season play last season.
Staff writer Greg Madia contributed to this report.
Source: baseballreference.com
