If projections are correct, last week's snowfall will be a test-run compared to what the Shenandoah Valley is expecting this weekend.
As of Friday morning, meteorologists at the National Weather Service expect snowfall accumulations anywhere from 8 to 12 inches in the Rockingham County area Sunday afternoon. The region is currently encompassed in a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
In a winter storm watch, "conditions are favorable for a winter storm to occur," according to Michael Sousa, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
"The best estimate, given the storm is three days away, is 8 to 12 inches of snowfall," Sousa said.
The storm is predicted to exit early Monday morning.
Sousa said if the storm begins to track east of the I-95 corridor, the Valley could see a drier, fluffier snow with higher amounts over a foot. However, if the storm beings to track west of the I-95 corridor into the Blue Ridge, the area could see 3 to 5 inches of a heavier, wet snow, with the possibility of freezing rain and sleet.
It will also be very windy during the peak of the storm late Sunday afternoon, with possible winds up to 30 to 40 mph at times, Sousa said.
In his last full day in office, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation of the storm.
"We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a press release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Commonwealth officials said the storm may include additional trees down, electrical outages and impacts on road conditions. Parts of Virginia are still dealing with power restoration and debris removal from last week's storm, officials said.
VDOT Staunton crews began brine operations at 8 a.m. Friday in its 11 counties, which include Rockingham, Augusta, Page and Shenandoah, according to Ken Slack, the district's communications specialist.
Slack said VDOT Staunton was able to pretreat and brine the roads because the storm is expected to come in as snow, as opposed to when winter storms enter as rain.
Trucks will be deployed for snow removal and plowing in the Staunton District, Slack said, and crews will treat the roads as the snow begins. Slack encouraged drivers to avoid going out in the snow, unless for an emergency. In an emergency, Slack recommended drivers to keep speeds down, maintain a distance between vehicles and to accelerate gently.
Michael Parks, spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said the city's Department of Public Works started to pretreat roads Friday morning. He said crews will monitor the situation over the weekend and will be staged and ready Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The city is encouraging people to stay off the roads Sunday to allow crews to work, Parks said. He also advised people to follow the city's social media accounts to stay updated with road conditions.
The snow will not effect both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools, as both divisions had planned to have the day off Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.