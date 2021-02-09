Mid-February celebrations of fertility and matrimony date back to the 13th century during the Roman pagan festival of Lupercalia, but did not become affiliated with love, romance or St. Valentine until the 14th century, when Pope Gelasius I created the Feast of Saint Valentine.
After a year marked by isolation, fear and loss for so many, it can be hard to face a day of love without a hint of caution. While most popular date night plans are off the table during the pandemic, there are still several ways to feel the magic of Valentine’s Day around the Valley.
If the old-fashioned ways of snuggling over chocolate and kisses are your speed, the Valley is home to an array of chocolatiers and confectionery artists.
At the Dayton Market, Warfel’s Sweet Shoppe and Country Village Bake Shop have beautifully crafted treats. Bella Gelato and Pastries in downtown Harrisonburg offers valentine boxes for either couples or families, including options such as chocolate dipped raspberry linzers, Irish cream crème brûlée and heart-shaped strawberry chocolate eclairs.
Kline’s Dairy Bar has a scrumptious lineup for Valentine’s Day: peppermint on South Main Street, cherry chocolate chip at East Wolfe Street and raspberry cheesecake swirl in McGaheysville.
Even Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn is celebrating the day of love with red velvet cake and Oreo white chocolate flavors, and Bittersweet Bakery will have miniature XOXO cookie baskets for sale on Saturday.
Looking for something a little stronger to enjoy?
Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters is partnering with Three Notch’d Valley Collab House for a Valentine’s Day special release of an Irish coffee stout, made with more than 3 pounds of a dark and chocolatey fair trade coffee, called “El Salvador Cacahuatique.”
Coffee roaster co-owners David Frazier and Jose Thompson said this is their first holiday collaboration, but the preliminary reviews have been enthusiastic and — depending on success of sales — the infusion brew might be a recurring taproom option.
“Our beer enthusiasts at Three Notch’d said this one was fantastic and they’re all really excited to release it,” Frazier said. “The hopes and the talks for it might take off and they might expand it to keep it as something a little more consistent.”
Chestnut Ridge will have a booth at the taproom on Sunday to offer coffee and espresso dusted truffles as well.
“The flavors pair well. That kind of heavy stout flavor and the coffee tend to go pretty well,” Thompson said.
Old Hill Cidery is taking the party outside with live music and warm cider and tabletop s’mores. This year, a surprise limited-release valentine’s cider will be available on-site only for those who make reservations.
Nothing quite compares to the elegance of swooning your partner at a vineyard.
In Mount Jackson at Cave Ridge Vineyard and Winery, outdoor igloos complete with a heater and blankets are available for reservation and include a complimentary mug and one round of mulled wine for each guest. CrossKeys Vineyard also has igloo seating available, as well as carriage rides, and is offering dessert and wine pairings all week long, plus a holiday brunch on Sunday.
Bluestone Vineyard is also offering a chocolate and wine pairing, and Sagebird Ciderworks is brewing an apple brandy barrel-aged cider with cherry for the holiday.
Magpie Diner has a Parisian-inspired brunch planned for Saturday and Sunday, and the North River Marketplace has a full Valentine’s Day menu from Italian date night options to breakfast in bed and movie night snack packs so you can bring the fun of date night home.
Hotel Madison and Montpelier Restaurant are always players in the Valentine’s Day game with annual overnight accommodation packages and special dinners, but this year brings more university-focused offerings.
In addition to a gourmet menu curated by chef Beau Floyd, previously of Food.Bar.Food, the kitchen is also making heart-shaped pizzas all weekend, and Duke Doggo’grams are available with a plush bulldog, purple and gold chocolates, and a personalized valentine for sale at Quills lobby bar.
Hotel marketing manager Kimberly Rhodes said the marketing team wanted to offer something for families to send returning students to reduce feelings not conducive with Valentine’s Day.
“Even though they just moved back on campus, it’d be something nice to give the students in times like now when they need a special little thing to know they’re being thought of,” Rhodes said.
Vito’s Italian Kitchen is offering a full take-home experience with its Valentine’s Italian Dinner Box fit with a red and white checkered tablecloth, candle, bottle of Opici Chianti and full meal. Mashita is also on the holiday meal kit train and has prepared a three-course Korean-infused dinner.
Share the love with your kids on Valentine’s Day with Explore More Discovery Museum’s “Love To Play” discovery kit, which gives kids a chance to create love potions, heart mobiles, love bugs and write and decode secret messages. The museum also has free printable valentines available on its website.
Gone are the buffets and parties of Valentine’s Days past, but that won’t stop the Valley from feeling the love of the holiday.
