Turner Pavilion will have to wait another year to see iridescent bubbles being blown for cheesing children and host the warm aromas of sizzling barbecue to tickle noses.
This Independence Day celebration has a different ring to it than past years — notably missing from the calendar are several communitywide traditions like Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Fourth celebration, but the Valley is rallying on with alternative, socially distanced plans.
In past years, thousands flocked to downtown for the Independence Day celebration. Raffles, music, food and games — the annual affair is typically a family-friendly festivity. At the sun’s peak, the Fort Harrison chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution would read the Declaration of Independence on the Rockingham County Courthouse steps before car shows and food trucks overtook the Turner Pavilion.
The reading will go on, but without the rest of the festivities.
Harrisonburg City Council voted to delay the usual July 4 fireworks display in late May but a postponed date for the festive light show will be discussed at its next meeting on July 14.
This year, several businesses are capitalizing on the holiday as an opportunity to broaden their clientele and make up for lost sales during the early stages of the pandemic.
Previously a shipping company, Odam’s B.B.Q Specialty Sauces based in Staunton is bringing its food truck north on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. into the afternoon.
Parked outside of Shops at the Old Shed in Weyers Cave, the mobile eatery is cooking chicken plates to showcase its variety of sauces.
Co-owner Carey Marshall said the business has established a fan base for its unique flavors like guava, pineapple and orange, and hopes the face-to-face connection will propel the business.
“The Fourth is barbecue weekend, so it was kind of a perfect opportunity to showcase barbecued chicken with barbecue sauces,” she said. “This is our first event and what it is is we wanted to really get our sauces out there.”
Near the food truck, Odam’s B.B.Q is also setting up several activities like corn hole, ax throwing and karaoke.
Also Saturday, Brix and Columns Vineyards has arranged for music from ‘60s rock and soul cover band Little Walter & the Convictions, with Southern grub provided by Massanutten’s Virginia BBQ & Pizza. The Cracked Pillar has musical guests Sam Barnett & Spencer Wenger playing from 7 to 10 p.m. and Cave Hill Brewery is inviting patrons to eat from The Feed Lot while listening to Josh Davidson and Thieves of Burden at 5 p.m.
Brothers Craft Brewing has three free movie screenings of “Hamilton” today followed by a larger event on Saturday with food from Crepes Didot, acoustic music from Jeremiah Brinkley and a patriotic infusion of The Great Outdoors Virginia Ale on strawberries, blueberries and white peaches.
You may know Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint for its cool pints and griddled beef, but hot dogs are taking over for the holidays. Manager Connor McCullough said Jacktown is sticking to the classics and bringing back some old favorites like Jack on the Piggyback, a split hot dog on a burger with pickled jalapenos and cheddar.
“We’ll just be running some food special, some drink specials. Try to give it that classic Fourth of July feel all Saturday,” he said. “With this one being in the midst of COVID and everything, I assume it’ll be slightly different.”
Valley Pike Farm Market is offering patriotic flights of Peaks of Otter Winery’s Blueberry Muffin, Barboursville Vineyards Phileo, Virginia Pinot Grigio and Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards & Winery Table Red.
Harrisonburg’s skies may be empty of fireworks this weekend without the city’s organized event, but sales show county residents are taking the role upon themselves to observe Independence Day with a bang. According to an interview with the Daily News-Record on Wednesday, area fireworks salesman Sean Campbell said sales have been stronger than in recent years.
The town of Bridgewater is setting off fireworks behind the community center at 9:30 p.m. today for an Eve of Independence celebration. Massanutten Resort is also launching a 10-minute fireworks display at the mountain’s peak on Saturday around 9:20 p.m that can be streamed online or viewed from a distance.
An online poll posted on Twitter asking, “Is your household going out for July 4th celebrations or staying home?” received 16 responses, and 94% of participants reportedly planned to stay in.
Harrisonburg resident Tammy Simpkins said her weekend plans have been derailed by the pandemic canceling local festivities, so her holiday is stacking up to viewing the Bridgewater fireworks today and a Saturday cookout at home.
“We are still trying to avoid crowded places and keep social distancing a priority, so home is our main hangout,” Simpkins said.
