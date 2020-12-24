The official Tacky Light Tour website lists 19 Christmas light shows in Virginia, but the Shenandoah Valley is home to a mirage of communities that illuminate the night with displays that go beyond highlighting one house or neighborhood.
As soon as the last bite of turkey was snatched off the Thanksgiving table, homes and businesses in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg began celebrating small town Christmas with decorations and light displays of both whimsy and grandeur across the Shenandoah Valley.
Without the multitude of pageants, gatherings and services that usually mark the holiday season, canceled by the pandemic and government-regulated protocols, families are holding tight to one socially distanced tradition: driving around the sea of lights on Christmas Eve.
Harrisonburg resident Pat Doorensbos was the first on Hillcrest Drive to garnish her home in a dazzling light display, but she said the houses around her soon followed. As a registered nurse, Doorensbos said she hopes people’s spirits will lift with the chance to go outside and enjoy the socially distanced Christmas cheer.
“A way to give back is decorate your house for others who want to drive by. … This is a nice thing to do for everyone,” she said. “I’m going to be doing a lot of driving around because that’s the safest thing to do.”
Some elegant, others silly, the town of Luray and the Tree and Beautification Committee inspired several homeowners to string lights and hang wreaths this year for the 2020 Light Up Luray Home Decorating contest. The top three winners in order are at 240 Forest Hills Drive, 2 Nelson St. and 102 Wilson Ave. If you’re driving east to Luray, stop by Forest Hills Drive first, then drive closer into downtown to Wilson Avenue and Nelson Street.
Broadway has abundant Christmas displays to enjoy at Heritage Park, Town Office Park and the farmers market. Several businesses and homes are also dressed in décor for Broadway Hometown Partnership’s Broadway Decorating Contest.
Top three decorated businesses are The Oliver Art House and Ways Above Salon on Main Street and Flowers Galore at 221 W. Lee St., Suite A. Top three decorated homes are at 112 Skymont Drive, 287 Oxford Lane and 338 E. Lee St., each with illuminated trees, twinkling deer and wreaths aplenty.
New Market’s ‘Tis The Season Holiday Celebration includes merry and bright lights throughout the New Market Community Park and surrounding homes transformed into a wintry wonderland for the Merry and Bright Residential Lighting Contest.
Drivers can navigate through North Congress Street, Cadet Road and Congress Street to see several homes on the tour, but a full map of participating residences is available online in three parts: A, B and C.
Amber Smoot, events and marketing director for the town, said in a previous interview with the DN-R that the lighting contest began three years ago as a way to attract visitors and bolster community pride.
“We’ve all decided to roll with the changes, and we hope it can still bring happiness to people,” she said. “Allowing people something to get out of the house, look at some lights, create memories and have fun.”
Under additional social distancing measurements, the folks at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Massanetta Springs hosted its first drive-thru parade for residents and families earlier this month, with hopes to continue in future years as a shared experience for the surrounding community.
With the theme Lighting Through, the Marketing’s Tour of Lights featured an 18-foot tree as the centerpiece of the show across a campus of glittering lights, smiling snowmen and even an illuminated hippo in a Santa hat. Resident Pete Fundiger taught himself the software to control the light show and put his Christmas lights up at the very start of the pandemic as a sign of cheer in dark times.
“It’s just fun. People enjoy it,” he said. “I actually put up at my cottage, I put up these icicle lights. I put them up back in March when we got into this COVID lockdown. I said, ‘You know, this might lift someone’s spirits,’ and I hope it does.”
Dayton’s 2020 Holiday Decorating Contest Winners were announced last week by category. The Clark Griswold Award went to 210 Keswick Drive. 200 Keswick Drive topped the Holiday Elegance Award, and 119 Rhodes Hill Drive won Winter Wonderland. Santa’s Workshop Award was granted to Mane Street Salon and Heritage Real Estate on Main Street, and People’s Choice Award went to 145 Eastview St. Other participating homes with honorable mentions are located on College Street, Mill Street, Mason Street, Sunset Drive and Westview Street.
Downtown Elkton is trimmed in warm yellow bulbs and the “LOVE” letters are aglow in a rainbow of lights, with a cutout of the Grinch appearing to steal a string of lights from the sign. As per tradition, the downtown Christmas tree is also bathed in lights.
Town of Grottoes’ top decorated homes, awarded by the Home Decorating Contest, are at 112 Park Ave., 603 Eighth St. and 705 12th St., and two trees lit base to tip are a sight to see outside the Municipal Building.
Just outside Harrisonburg, every house on Huron Court in Lakewood is decorated, and several homes on Rockingham Drive, Hartman Drive, Stoneleigh Drive, Nutmeg Court and Lynden Place are aglow.
In the city, lights, inflatables, statuary and a manger scene are all included in the displays at 560 New York Ave. and 144 Highland Court.
