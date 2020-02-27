After a year of data collection, the Valley now has a fuller picture of what the needs and concerns are for aging populations to better fit communities with security and support.
Valley Program for Aging Services and Bridgewater Retirement Community decided to partner with Holleran Consulting, an independent research firm, to gather information on community needs for persons 65 and older. On Thursday, community members and leaders who serve aging populations as organizers or representatives (referred to in the study as “key informants”) congregated at BRC to discuss the findings and envision ways to bridge efforts for a comprehensive solution.
Responses were recorded and divided into testimonies from three categories: key informants, caregivers and older adults. Holleran Consulting classifies older people as ages 65 and older and collected data across Augusta and Rockingham counties and Harrisonburg.
Data collection was kicked off at the Rockingham County Fair last summer, but digital and paper copies of the survey were distributed through various outlets, such as in libraries, senior living centers and faith centers as well as through agencies that closely interact with older people.
Melissa Andrews, CEO and president of LeadingAge Virginia, began the presentations to paint a picture of how ageism has rooted itself in cultural norms across generations, from kids dressing up as frumpy, bumpy elders for the 100th day of school to getting “over the hill” at 50, meaning it’s all downhill after. Negative stereotypes of aging people are prevalent in the media, which Andrews said does not reflect the appearance or liveliness of all older people, naming Betty White and Tao Porchon-Lynch as famous examples of graceful and joyous aging.
“We are a youth-oriented society with a population that is rapidly aging and in our society, ageism is insidious. It perpetuates powerful and pervasive stereotypes that demean the individual,” Andrews said. “It paints aging as a disease that can’t be cured. … Can’t we see aging as an opportunity for growth, fulfillment and joy?”
The idea to conduct such a survey in the Valley came after Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community reported findings from a similar Holleran-conducted study in 2016.
Anita Adkins, development officer for Westminster Canterbury Richmond, presented a few results from the greater Richmond area surveys and identified the benefits of combining efforts with fellow organizations striving for the same goal, bettering the community.
“We could be doing all the volunteering in the world, all of the partnering, but if we didn’t think about what we were trying to accomplish, we might not move the needle on the topics that we were trying to make a difference in,” Adkins said. “Partnering with local nonprofits creates a whole realm of outreach. If we had tried to do any of this on our own, it wouldn’t have been possible.”
Richmond’s aging population’s needs were identified as relating to housing, transportation/ walkability, chronic disease management and aging in place/ access to services. Results from the Westminster Canterbury Richmond Community Needs Assessment are available at livelifewellRVA.org.
Three primary concerns for older populations in the Valley were identified in the study: social isolation, housing and health care navigation. Together, attendees at the symposium discussed how these issues intersect and feed into one another.
Social isolation can promote the risk of illnesses, and a 2017 study by AARP and Stanford University found Medicare spends $1,608 more each year on individuals with limited social connections. Lack of social opportunities are exacerbated by transportation issues, and 66% of surveyed respondents said public transportation is unavailable to health centers, stores, banks and senior centers.
Projections show that nearly 25% of Augusta and Rockingham counties' total population will consist of adults 65 and older by 2024, but survey respondents shared that seniors pay more than 30% of their monthly income on housing and 71% said there is no variety of appropriate, affordable housing options.
Health care navigation was also deemed a primary concern, and 78% of responses showed friends and family are the primary sources of information, but nearly 70% of people said they experience no barriers when accessing health care. Nikki Rineer, president of Holleran, said this comes from a place of naivete.
“Oftentimes we're finding that older adults are coming in and saying, ‘I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine.’ And, you know, it gets to the point where they're 85 and now they have a health care crisis, and they're making a decision about the rest of their life in a moment of chaos,” Rineer said. “There is a bit of naivete about aging in your community and what they will need because they're just not ready to think about it yet.”
She then presented the raw data at the symposium and encouraged conversation and analysis between civic and nonprofit groups.
Nearly 750 older adults filled out the survey, of whom 92% were white, 61.9% married and 27.3% earned an income between $50,000 to $75,000.
Gaps and faulty variables in the survey were discussed, such as the secondary data collection referring to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, which is nearly 10 years old, undermining the number of immigrants and inaccurately portraying the older refugee population in the Valley.
Rineer said some pieces of the data were pleasantly surprising.
“When we asked them about their greatest transportation need … I was a little shocked by how low some of these numbers were. This wasn't typical for what we normally see in our studies,” she said.
The responses from caregivers showed that while sometimes causing tension and stress, caregivers found their role rewarding.
“This I thought was probably one of the sweetest things I have ever seen. We've done other caregiver surveys and when we do, we asked them the question of whether or not they might resent some of their responsibilities. Overwhelmingly, they said absolutely not. Absolutely not. We do not resent our responsibilities,” Rineer said. “This was really the first study that I've ever seen that in, and there was almost this honor that came with providing the care.”
Findings from the study are published on BRC’s website at brcliving.org/scna-results/.
BRC President Rodney Alderfer ended the Valley Healthy Aging Symposium by revealing he did not know many of the faces in the room before Thursday, but he said he was glad to take steps in the future to work alongside each other to provide better assistance to aging communities.
"There's so much potential in collaborating. ... It's been great getting to know you guys," Alderfer said. "This is up to us to do. There's a lot of good work being done. ... This is where my heart is. This is where your heart is."
To continue the momentum, State of the Older Adult: Building an Aging-Friendly Community is a conference on April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at James Madison University Festival Conference and Student Center. Admission is free with parking and shuttle services. Prior registration is requested, either online at vpas.info/aging-friendly or by calling (540) 615-5341.
“Remember, from the time we are born, we are all aging. It is the one thing that we all have in common,” Andrews said. “Together, we can change the way people are aging in this greater community.”
