BOWIE, Md. - One of the best teams in minor league baseball has several ties to the central Shenandoah Valley.
The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, has a record of 25-9 after a series that ended Sunday in Binghamton, New York, against a Mets' farm team. That is the best record among Double-A teams.
The Baysox roster includes first baseman J.C. Escarra and pitcher Reed Hayes, both alums of the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League. Pitcher Brenan Hanifee of Turner Ashby began the year with Bowie before he went on the Injured List and then had Tommy John surgery last month.
Hayes is from Johnson City, Tenn., and began his college career at Walters State Community College in his home state.
"I was injured in junior college," Hayes said in a recent interview.
He tried out for the Braves and pitched for Staunton in 2015. He then ended up at Vanderbilt, and was drafted by the Orioles in 2017.
He reached the high Single-A level with Frederick in 2019 and was teammates there with Hanifee. Hayes went on the 7-day Injured List in May and has not pitched for Bowie this year.
Escarra has been playing first base for Bowie and is hitting .259 with four homers in his first 108 at-bats this year.
Bowie has been added by Adley Rutschman, a catcher and one of the top prospects in the minors. He played in college at Oregon State and was the first overall pick in 2019 by the Orioles.
He hit his 10th homer of the year Sunday as the Baysox won 10-0 at Binghamton for a sixth straight series win. The top pitching prospect for Bowie is Grayson Rodriguez, who is slated to start at home Tuesday against Akron - a farm team of Cleveland.
Bowie won four of six games last week at Binghamton (11-24), which is managed by former James Madison, Valley League and Rockingham County Baseball League first baseman Lorenzo Bundy.
A reliever for Binghamton is Dan Goggin, drafted by the Mets out of JMU in 2019. He has an ERA of 7.79 while pitching at three levels this year.
Nationals
Right-handed pitcher and ODU product Daniel Hudson was placed on the 10-day Injured List Saturday by Washington with right shoulder inflammation.
On the same day, right-handed reliever Will Harris went from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL with right-hand inflammation. Harris pitched for Staunton in the Valley Baseball League while at LSU.
"I've has some pretty catastrophic elbow injuries, and I don't feel anything similar to what I was feeling" then, Hudson told reporters Saturday. "It's just all in the back in the triceps area. That's why there was not really much concern for me."
This came a day after ace Max Scherzer left his start with a groin issue on Friday. The Nationals begin a series at home Monday with the Pirates. Former Valley League players on the Pittsburgh roster are pitchers Chad Kuhl and Sam Howard.
Jack Hartman, a former New Market VBL player, was drafted last year by the Pirates out of Appalachian State. He had Tommy John surgery in December.
Valley League
Woodstock and Staunton of the Valley League have several local products this season.
Through games of Sunday, pitcher Tanner Moyers (Turner Ashby) had pitched in two games with one start for Staunton while JMU's Jacob Matheney made one start for the Braves and had an ERA of 1.80.
For Woodstock, Eastern Mennonite product Jaylon Lee was hitting .333 while catcher Tristan Gordon (Page County) had hits in his first two at-bats.
RCBL
The early hitting leaders in the Rockingham County Baseball League with players with at least 10 at-bats through Sunday: Matt House (.571) and Henry Delavergne (.538) of New Market, Trevor Thomas (.462) of Broadway and Tyler Bocock (.455) of Clover Hill.
MLB Flashback
Virginia Former Washington manager Dusty Baker, now with Houston, was born on June 15, 1949, in Riverside, California. Randy Tomlin, who pitched for Liberty of Lynchburg in college, was born June 14, 1966, in Maryland. He is a former minor league pitching coach with the Nationals.
