J.D. Mundy said he learned a lot the summer he played in the Valley Baseball League with Covington in 2018.
"I really learned about the game from an approach-side of the plate," the left-handed slugger told the News-Record on Friday. "That summer I learned a lot. We had a really special team."
Now the Roanoke native, who played in college at Virginia Tech and Radford, will take some of that knowledge to pro baseball after signing as a non-drafted free agent (NDFA) with the Baltimore Orioles this week.
Mundy signed with the Orioles after a solid 2020 season at Radford that was cut short due to COVID-19. "I was very excited," said Mundy, who said he also heard from scouts from the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.
The only Major League game Mundy has seen in person was at Camden Yards his senior year of high school as the Orioles hosted the Yankees.
"They were my favorite team growing up," he said of the Orioles. His favorite players were Manny Machado, now with San Diego, Mark Trumbo and Adam Jones - who played last year with Arizona.
After his name was not called after the five-round MLB draft, Mundy got a call Sunday from Virginia-based scout Rich Morales of the Orioles. Last year Morales signed pitcher Shelton Perkins out of James Madison University and in 2016 he helped land hurler Brenan Hanifee, a fourth-round pick out of Turner Ashby High in 2016.
Shenandoah Valley connections to the Orioles also include former VBL Hall of Famer Johnny Oates, a former Baltimore manager; VBL Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo, who also managed the Orioles; Staunton native Larry Sheets, a product of EMU who played for the Orioles from 1984-89; and outfielder Steve Finley, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks and broke in with the Orioles in 1989.
A first baseman, Mundy played at Northside High.
He began his college career at Virginia Tech in 2017 as he made 21 starts at designated hitter. As a sophomore, he made 38 starts split between first base and DH.
Mundy then transferred to Radford, a Division I member of the Big South Conference. He said he made the move mainly due to baseball, figuring he would see more playing time at Radford after a coaching change with the Hokies.
"The transition was pretty easy. Thanks to my teammates for making that transition easier," he said. "I fit in really easy with them."
His uncle, Kelly Dampeer, played at Radford in the 1990s and in the minor leagues with the Cleveland Indians. Dampeer is now a realtor in the Roanoke area and a high school baseball coach at Northside.
Mundy hit .304 for the Highlanders in 2019 and was an all-conference pick - his 13 homers were fourth-best in the Big South.
This past season - cut short due to COVID-19 - he hit .385 in 17 games and led Radford with four homers and had 19 RBIs.
"It was pretty frustrating. We had a pretty good team," he said. "It kind of (stinks) it got cut short."
A minor league season is unlikely this year so Mundy plans to work out in the Roanoke area and just wait for more information from the Orioles. "They have not told me much," he said.
Before playing in the Valley League, he played in the Northwoods League in 2017 for a team in Michigan. Last summer, the slugger played for a wood-bat league in New York State.
