“Necessity is the mother of invention” is a timeless proverb that has sharply rung true this year as managing a pandemic has become the mother of innovation. Left and right, communal celebrations of art and culture have dwindled to individual, isolated and virtual observations, but one music festival is pushing the envelope to ensure the music never dies.
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a nonprofit that strives to bring high-quality music to the area and for nearly 60 years has hosted an annual series of summertime concerts. Executive Director Dennis Lynch said that this year the festival will invite music fans to enjoy live music in the outdoors like before in addition to providing a platform for virtual music education and listening.
Sitting in a diner or moshing in a pit along to silky rhythms or hammering beats feel lost to the days of yore as livestreaming has taken over as the safest way of consuming music. For bands and fans yearning to connect over live music, Lynch said a free, new website is underway to bridge artist information to listeners as an easy reference guide of who is doing what, when and where.
“We're working on a website, virginiaisformusiclovers.live. What we’re trying to do is we want the public to be able to see artists, what they're doing online and when they’re doing it,” he said. “Artists have virtually lost their way of making a living and with unemployment running out and all the other bad financial things going on, we want to help the artists.”
Currently under construction, Lynch said, the final website should be completed in a few weeks with listings of online live performances, musical educational opportunities and highlights of past live shows.
All this comes as Lynch directs one of the only live festivals on the calendar this year.
For generations, the venue at Shrine Mont in Orkney Springs has served as a retreat for music lovers looking for family-friendly fun in the sun. Several months ago, the festival announced hopes the country would be “on the other side” of the pandemic in time for August, but strategies were adopted to ensure this summer of sound would continue regardless.
“We don't want to give the idea we’re livestreaming concerts because we’re not. We’re in the live concert business, and we want to stay that way, but this is something that will help the artist and help get the word out about these very deserving musicians,” Lynch said. “It will also help our music education mission as well if we're promoting online learning of other musicians.”
Bill Howard of The Judy Chops has uploaded weekly livestreams on Facebook, Rev. Bill’s Confessional, and said he has a few “sustaining” viewers who donate every week, but the primary challenge is offering new bits to engage the audience. He said independent groups could widely benefit from access to a platform like virginiaisformusiclovers.live to survive the financial burden placed by the pandemic.
“These are the bands that will have the hardest times bouncing back. Even an established band like us will have a hard time bouncing back since we haven't had much cash rolling in to help sustain touring models,” Howard said. “Most bands I know, despite their level of success or notoriety, would welcome a way to continue to connect with their audience and expand their reach, especially now that gigging and touring is halted.”
Several notable music festivals in the Valley have altogether canceled 2020 plans, such as Red Wing Roots Music Festival and MACROCK, but Lynch said he believes Shenandoah Valley Music Festival can be a successful outdoor festival by implementing distancing regulations and removing traditions that could endanger attendees.
Protection measures for the 57th summer season include a decrease in concert dates from eight to five, requiring masks and seat arrangements.
“Our mission is to present concerts. It doesn't say run for the hills. We’re in a position where we can follow all the current guidelines. … On the lawn for instances, where people prefer to sit — bring your picnics, sit on the lawn — we're going to have rectangles painted on the ground so people don't color outside the lines, so to speak,” Lynch said.
Only two people will be permitted in the bathrooms at a time, with cleaning scheduled every 20 minutes, and the long tradition of ice cream and food sales temporarily was halted.
Bobby Cox of Broadway said he has attended two concerts of the festival each year the past four years while living in the Valley and looks forward to enjoying live music again.
"This music festival is well organized and well managed. I live for live music, many genres. They have not disappointed," he said. "It is so tough trying to plan anything, glad they are trying."
Lynch said 10 artists dropped off the roster for 2020's festival and three of the five concerts are booked but a smaller event lends to a more successful event in terms of keeping everyone safe.
“There's all kinds of dire predictions going around. Some of them I’m afraid are going to come true for indoor venues and for larger, like hundreds of thousands of people festivals, but I think these are times for smaller outdoor venues like ours to shine,” Lynch said.
On the lineup are an array of genres and award-winning artists, such as Celtic fiddler Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots and the grandfather of progressive bluegrass, Sam Bush.
Dudley Connell, guitarist and singer of The Seldom Scene, has played July Fourth weekend every year with the festival and said his last show was in early March, so he aches to play again. On Sept. 6, The Seldom Scene will be reunited with a crowd again for Hot Strings and Cool Breezes, and Connell said he feels safe performing the outdoor event.
“I'm dying to play again. I miss the performance aspect of it. There's nothing really greater than the immediate gratification of feeling like you've done a good job and being rewarded with applause. You can't put a dollar figure on that,” he said. “I would be a bit concerned playing a concert setting inside, but outside … there's lots of room for social distancing.”
Given the ample space and expected small crowds, capped at 1,000 tickets, on top of cleaning and distancing regulations, Lynch said he is confident the festival can go off without a hitch.
“If I wasn't really optimistic about the future in general, then this summer would be an exercise of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Lynch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.