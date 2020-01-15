As David and Ann Gardner built the Valley Pike Farm Market in Weyers Cave three years ago, they dreamed the place would serve as a hub — a place where friends could meet up with friends and businesses could hold meetings with clients.
Soon after opening Labor Day weekend in 2016, the market on U.S. 11 became that central location they desired, and it keeps growing.
“It’s become a community gathering place,” said David Gardner, adding that the location between Harrisonburg and Staunton is an essential benefit to the business. “Location is really important. A lot of business people meet here.”
In 2015, the Gardners bought an old barn in Harrisonburg, disassembled it and rebuilt on their 225-acre farm.
Inside the barn, customers will find a variety of options, ranging from a coffee shop and deli to a wine and beer bar.
The market features 300 varieties of wine from roughly 35 Virginia wineries.
“If you want a Virginia wine, this is the place to go,” Gardner said.
The shop also features a variety of local products, from baked goods to jams and jellies. Gardner said he tries to make sure most of the products are from Virginia.
The market also has space for events, including weddings, receptions and business events.
Outside the barn, guests will find three food trucks: Valley Pike BBQ, Baja Burrito and Old School Burgers.
All three are owned by the Gardners’ son, Trevor Gardner.
David Gardner said before the food trucks and the market, the only place to eat in Weyers Cave was Subway. He said he enjoys Subway, but people can’t eat it every day. So, he stepped in to give people options.
With Blue Ridge Community College and the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy down the street, the Gardners say the trucks have been a success.
“He’s developed quite a following,” said David Gardner, adding that one couple flies in to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and heads to the market just for a burger.
In November, the market added a new building, The Depot. The Gardeners purchased the former Fort Defiance Depot Building from the Shenandoah Valley Railroad, moved it to the farm and restored it.
The early 1900s building is now being used a seasonal gift shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.