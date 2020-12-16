In January 2016, a blizzard brought 2 feet of snow during what some called “Snowzilla” and “Superstorm Jonas.”
Four to 8 inches of snow is predicted for today, potentially marking the greatest snowfall since 2016 with a winter storm warning in effect from 7 a.m. today until 4 a.m. Thursday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt from the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Forecast Office said light snowfall should begin between 8 and 10 a.m. and pick up during the day, with sleet joining the mix between 2 and 4 p.m.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to melt too quickly,” Witt said. “We’re still going to have snow on the ground on Saturday, maybe Sunday if it doesn’t get up to the mid-40s.”
Thursday will cap at 37 degrees and Friday will see a high of 40 degrees, so there is a risk of snow melting and refreezing.
Ken Slack, Virginia Department of Transportation’s Staunton District spokesperson, said workers began pretreating roads Tuesday morning, and VDOT has 876 pieces of equipment ready to deploy for snow removal and driver assistance, but motorists are asked to stay off the roads and stay alert when driving.
“Ice is more slick than snow, so please be alert for that, even for day two,” Slack said.
Additional winter driving tips include reducing speed, increasing following and stopping distance, and slowing to pass trucks.
Janice Barlow, Federal Emergency Management Agency region three deputy regional administrator, said preparedness must be a priority for the home, car and outdoor activities. She recommended having extra batteries and flashlights, warm clothes and food and water for a few days for both residents and pets.
Electronics should be fully charged in case electricity goes out, and Barlow said people must be cognizant of the strain of shoveling and the need for additional hand sanitizer and masks.
“It’s not good to have a mask that gets wet. It’s not good to have a mask that gets cold, so you want to make sure you have several for outdoor activities,” she said. “Be prepared and most importantly listen to your local news station tips and outlets to stay informed and understand the situation.”
