Former James Madison University catcher Mike Hubbard was on the cusp of the Major Leagues before the 1995 season when he attended a symposium in Northern Virginia for prospective rookies.
Among those also sitting in on the session was shortstop Derek Jeter, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
The young players were given tips about the pitfalls of being young and famous - including a talk by a former mobster in witness protection who warned them of gamblers.
That message got through to Jeter, 45, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He fell one vote shy of being a unanimous pick, while former outfielder Larry Walker was also elected with 76.6 percent of the vote.
"It is the ultimate honor," Jeter said in a conference call Tuesday with reporters. "It was a very humbling day; it is truly a dream come true."
Jeter had 3465 career hits and was part of a World Series winner five times, but he was also known for quality off the field as well.
"I have always been impressed, being in New York and such a figure and how professional he was on and off the field," Lynchburg native Hubbard told the Daily News-Record. "He kept his nose clean, being single in New York City."
"I took a lot of pride in playing the game hard," Jeter said. "Help our team win - that is the bottom line."
Jeter was a first-round pick of the New York Yankees out of a Michigan high school in 1992 while Hubbard, now 48, was taken in the eighth round the same season by the Chicago Cubs out of JMU.
Jeter made his MLB debut May 29, 1995, against Seattle while Hubbard broke into The Show on July 13, 1995, versus Cincinnati.
Another catcher with local ties who played against Jeter was Erik Kratz.
Kratz, a product of Division III Eastern Mennonite University, has been playing professionally since 2002. Kratz played in four games with the Yankees in 2017 - after Jeter retired - and last fall signed a minor-league contract with New York.
"I didn't have too many interactions with him other than him saying hi when he came to the plate," according to Kratz, who broke into the majors in 2010 with Pittsburgh.
Jeter, the part-time Marlins owner, figures to make appearances at Yankee Stadium this season before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in July.
A shortstop for the Yankees, Jeter's last season was in 2014.
The Baltimore Orioles - or at least the pitchers - certainly helped Jeter reach the Hall of Fame. The Yankees star had 144 RBIs in his career against the Orioles - the most against any opponent.
And Jeter hit .296 with 24 homers in 291 games against Baltimore. That is the most games he played against any opponent.
He hit just one homer with an average of .271 in 20 games against the Washington Nationals. Walker played for Montreal/Washington franchise from 1989-94.
"It's a pretty cool thing," said Canada native Walker, when told fans got together in certain spots in that country to watch the Hall of Fame announcement.
Walker was the first Rockies (1995-2004) player to make the Hall of Fame. "I think that's definitely a big help," he said of playing at Coors Field in Denver.
Hubbard, the former JMU standout, spent most of his career in the National League while Jeter was in the American League with the Yankees.
But New York played in Montreal when Hubbard was a catcher with the Expos in June 1998.
Other members of the Yankees that year were Bernie Williams and Paul O'Neill; New York won two of three games by a combined 22-10. The Yankees swept the San Diego Padres in the World Series later that year.
"The lineup was ridiculous," said Hubbard, who now lives near Richmond. "They were really good; they beat the snot out of us."
Jeter didn't play in that series - but he certainly didn't need those three games to add to his Hall of Fame career.
