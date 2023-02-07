The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is kicking off its sixth year of the Virginia State Park Adventure Series, presented by Dominion Energy.
There will be 25 competitions, including bike races, marathons and triathlons, across Virginia, according to a Feb. 6 press release. This year’s series consists of four new races and prizes such as Virginia State Park gift certificates and passes.
When participants compete in six Adventure Series races, they will win a $100 Virginia State Park gift certificate and annual pass. If they compete in four Adventure Series races, they will win a Virginia State Parks annual pass and be entered into a drawing for a $150 Virginia State Parks gift certificate.
“We encourage you to get outside and enjoy the various trails, bike paths and scenic waterways while winning great prizes along the way,” Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said in a press release. “The Virginia State Parks locations offer such a variety of races that anyone, at any fitness level can participate.”
Local races include an Adventure Race at Seven Bends State Park on May 13 and Shenanduro at Shenandoah River State Park on May 20. A full list can be found athttps://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/adventure-series.
