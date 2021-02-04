Although Wetsel Seed Co. was purchased in 1990 by Southern States Cooperative, its name still lingers in the memories and on building faces throughout the state. Most local growers remember the company as the Valley’s first seed, feed and plant business, but there was one thing customers always could expect when stepping into the Harrisonburg retailer: Helen Wetsel was going to be the face behind the counter, ready to help in any way she could.
Known for her dedication to the church and community, Wetsel was a woman whose passion for serving started from home caring for her family and never ceased to grow.
Helen May Moore Wetsel was a spring flower, born on May 26, 1929, in the small community of New Hope in Augusta County. She first came to Rockingham County to study nursing and met her husband, Thomas, through the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. Until her death on Jan. 16, Helen Wetsel spent her final years contributing to those in need.
Malinda Wetsel, who married Helen’s son Jeff, worked alongside Helen for several years in the company’s retail shop on West Market Street and looked up to her as a second mother and friend.
“She taught me how to can green beans, and she taught me how to crochet. She taught me a lot, especially in the retail store,” Malinda Wetsel said. “Whatever she would work at or with, she did it wholeheartedly. She didn’t do it halfway. It was either all or nothing. ... There wasn’t a job she wouldn’t do herself.”
Wetsel Seed Co. began in 1911 as D.M. Wetsel & Son. Through the decades, Harrisonburg’s lawn and garden hub changed names and sprouted locations around the country, but Helen Wetsel was a constant for nearly 25 years.
One of the first things Wetsel taught her employees was to maintain the trust of customers by selling them only what they needed, but her dedication to learning all she could to help growers was what stuck out most to Malinda. She said Helen often traveled to Virginia Polytechnical Institute and State University to learn the latest chemical information and share her findings with the local industry.
“Sometimes, people would bring in a whole tomato plant, roots and all, and she’d be able to figure out what was wrong by looking at the roots and leaves and the color,” Malinda Wetsel said.
Arlene Reid of Glenhaven Greenhouses in Broadway first met Helen Wetsel in the late ‘70s as Reid’s sister, Mary Martin Teter, prepared to open Mary’s Plants, which was among the first retail greenhouses in the area. Although it was unorthodox for a woman to be opening a business in those days, Reid said Wetsel welcomed her sister and her with open arms and a kind smile.
“Helen was very, very receptive of that and helped in any way she could,” Reid said. “Pretty much could move a mountain for you if she needed to and would do it.”
Reid said she can still remember the effect Wetsel had on those immediately around her.
“Her aura around her was, ‘I’m here because I care. I love you guys. I want to help you succeed,’” Reid said. “She always had this smile and friendliness. She asked about your family. She cared about your business. … She had that community connection a lot of people forget about today.”
After retiring, Wetsel moved to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and split her time caring for her husband, grandchildren, church members and those in need around the world.
“She must have put hundreds and hundreds of health and school kits together for needing people. And even when she was in the nursing home, I’d bring her hundreds of pencil and packs so when the Church of the Brethren would have its auction, those packages would be ready,” her oldest son, Tom, said. “She was just always wanting to help somebody, do something, to help somebody and be of service.”
Tom said his mother was instrumental in starting the health kits at VMRC, and she also volunteered for years at The Listening Ear Crisis Hotline.
At Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, Helen Wetsel taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, participated with the Friendship Sunday School Class and helped with the Brethren District Disaster Auction.
In lieu of flowers, her family requested memorial contributions be made to the organizations she cared for most: the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Mercy House, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Bridgewater College – Nelson and Helen Wetsel Trust Fund and the Boys and Girls Club.
Wetsel will always be remembered as the face of Wetsel Seed Co., but those close to her knew she was so much more: a lover of travel, a steadfast homemaker and doting grandmother. And to the Valley’s professional lawn and garden community, the death of Wetsel signifies the loss of a listening ear and guiding voice.
“We all feel like we’ve lost a piece of the community that’s very important,” Reid said. “Helen was one of those, I’d say, community pillars. Not only in her business but her church. Everyone respected Helen.”
