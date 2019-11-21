PENN LAIRD — Coaches preach the importance of players doing the “little things.”
But according to John Van Huss, there are no little things in the game of football.
“Those little things always turn out to be big things eventually,” senior Van Huss said.
As second-seeded Spotswood prepares to host fourth-seeded Rockbridge County on Friday in the Region 3C semifinals at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird, it’s been the little, or big, contributions from Van Huss that have helped the Trailblazers defense succeed.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back has a knack for making big hits from his secondary position, but has also played a key role in other phases for Spotswood.
“He’s a kid whose motor never stops running,” SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. “You never question his effort because he plays hard 100 percent of the time. He gets overlooked in the secondary a lot with some of the bigger names that are back there, but as far as making tackles and coming up on the run, he’s been a really good player for us.”
Surrounded by all-district players like Rob Smith, Ben Conahan, Dallas Khalil, Colby Morris, Cole Myers and others, Van Huss’ name doesn’t stand out for the Trailblazers.
But that doesn’t diminish how important the defensive back’s role is for a Spotswood defense that is giving up 9.8 points and 183.5 yards per game this season.
“John is a great player,” said Khalil, who is a close friend of Van Huss. “He’s a really good run-stopping safety. He comes hard downhill. He just knows his stuff. He’s a very technical player. To have a player like John, who doesn’t get recognized as much as he should, that’s huge. He plays very hard and always gives it his all every single night.”
Van Huss ranks third for the Trailblazers with 63 tackles, including three for a loss, this year. He also has an interception return that went for 48 yards and a fumble recovery.
While defending the pass is his primary responsibility in the secondary, the senior admitted the hard-hitting nature of the sport is what brings him the most pleasure.
“My main responsibility, of course, is to always cover the pass,” Van Huss said. “I know that, but I just like to hit people. You know? When I read the run, I like to come up and deliver a hit. It’s fun. That’s my favorite part of football, just hitting somebody.”
Often times after big hits this season, Van Huss has shown emotion on the field.
That passion is what teammates say earned him respect around the SHS locker room.
“John is a rambunctious guy,” Khalil said. “He’s fun to have around. He’s an enthusiastic guy. He’s crazy, but he’s a good dude and great to have around the locker room every day. He’s a great player to have on our team. He keeps us up when things go wrong.”
While Van Huss may draw attention with his emotional celebrations after big pass deflections or a stop on third down, he said it comes from a genuine joy for playing.
“That energy just comes from the love of the game that I have,” Van Huss said. “I’ve been playing this sport all my life. I’ve grown up watching it. I just love the sport. It also gets everyone else excited and hyped up. When we’re all like that, it’s fun for everyone.”
That love for the game also is evident in Van Huss’ team-first mentality on the field.
Not only has he been big defensively for Spotswood, but he also leads the Trailblazers with five blocked kicks this season and has played a key role on special teams.
“I don’t know how I got so good at it,” Van Huss said. “They just put me there and asked me to do a job. I am just doing it the best I possibly can. I know it’s a big turning point, a big mental thing. Once you block it, that kicker is going to always remember you there. It gives the kicker more to think about and it’s really a big momentum swinger for us.”
Those momentum swings have certainly worked in Spotswood’s favor this season.
The senior-led Trailblazers, who are unbeaten at 11-0, are now one win away from advancing past the second round of the postseason for the first time in program history.
“Our confidence is high, but we also have a mindset of getting better each and every time we step on the field,” Van Huss said. “We’re always focused. We’re in the playoffs and playing really good teams. We just have to stay sharp and be ready to play, man.”
Van Huss is one of 19 seniors on the Spotswood roster this season and that experience is a big reason the Trailblazers find themselves with the most wins in program history.
“It’s been so much fun,” Van Huss said. “We’ve all been playing together our whole lives. It’s practically a brotherhood we have at Spotswood. It’s so much more fun when you play with people that you genuinely enjoy being around. They’re my brothers.”
As Spotswood continues to aim for its first regional championship in school history and perhaps a run at a Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship, Shifflett said it’s undeniable that it’ll take contributions and sacrifices from guys like Van Huss.
“It’s important for any good football team to have guys like that,” Shifflett said. “He has been able to do a lot for us. He’s a good football player. He’s kind of like an outside linebacker back there playing in the secondary. He loves to come up on the run.”
And although his coaches and teammates may appreciate Van Huss for doing all the “little things” that have helped them win games this year, that’s not how he views it.
Because, according to him, there are no little things in football.
“I just like doing anything I can to help out the team,” Van Huss said. “If they ask me to block kicks, I’ll do it. I’ll be on any special teams they ask me to play on. I’ll do whatever. I mean, everything turns into a big thing at some point in the game. I believe that.”
