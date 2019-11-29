LYNCHBURG — Standing in front of his players, Dale Shifflett acknowledged that there wasn’t a whole lot he could say in that moment that would ease the pain they felt.
In fact, he simply took the time to thank them for what he called “an awesome ride.”
“For four years, these guys have put in a tremendous amount of work,” the fourth-year Spotswood coach said. “They’ve done everything our staff has asked them to do. They earned the opportunity to play in this game. We came down here on a business trip and our guys wanted to win. They thought they could. They weren’t intimidated when they stepped on the field. I thought we competed well. We just wore down there at the end.”
The second-seeded Trailblazers let a 13-point first-half lead slip away as top-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg scored 36 unanswered points and ran away late with a 43-20 victory in the Region 3C championship game on Friday at Lynchburg City Stadium.
It was the fourth straight regional championship win for the Pioneers, who are also the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions and a perennial power.
“We did a great job tonight,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “I don’t think there was ever a doubt in our minds. I’m not saying that in a cocky way. We went in at halftime and made adjustments. There really weren’t any inspirational speeches. We didn’t get on anybody. We had to make a couple adjustments.
“We moved Brian Trent over Robert Smith — a really good football player there. Brian Trent played unbelievable second half, unbelievable. Just lock-down. We made a couple adjustments on defense. Offensive line, Coach [John] Earich made a couple adjustments. We made the decision we were gonna pound the rock in the second half, and we did. That’s what it was all about.
Spotswood used the quarterback-to-receiver duo of Ryan High and Rob Smith to strike early as the duo connected on a 46-yard pass to even the score in the first quarter and then set up an 8-yard touchdown run from High to make it 14-7 with 9:28 left in second.
After Ethan Barnhart scored on a 3-yard run with 6:19 remaining to extend the Trailblazers lead to 20-7, the momentum was suddenly in Spotswood’s favor.
“We told our kids we’ve got to get to the fourth quarter,” Bradley said. “And with the kids we have going one way, we felt like we had a chance. Is our work done? No. ... Not a lot of people gave us a chance at this point, but we’re still here.”
Just before half, KJ Vaughan scored on an 8-yard run to cut the SHS lead to 20-14.
In the second half, the 5-foot-7, 239-pound running back completely took over as he scored four of his six rushing touchdowns on the evening to lead Heritage to the win.
“They just wore our guys out,” Shifflett said of the difference in the second half. “They’re not playing a bunch of guys up front both ways and we are. It showed there in the second half. Our guys just got tired. It’s a credit to them and the fact that they’re able to do that. We were trying to rotate guys in and out, but they wore us down there late.”
While the scoreboard ultimately showed a lopsided result due to the Pioneers scoring 22 points late in the fourth quarter, the game was a back-and-forth battle throughout.
It wasn’t until Rob Smith dropped a pass that would’ve tied the game early in the fourth and Heritage ultimately turned around to extend the lead that the Trailblazers unraveled.
“We had our chances,” Shifflett said. “We had some chances to make plays and dropped some balls. We missed a block here or there. We were right there in the game. We just didn’t make enough plays. Give credit to them. They did and they won.”
The loss marked the end of a historic season for the Trailblazers (12-1), who won the most games in program history and advanced past the second round of the playoffs for the first time. Shifflett has guided Spotswood to four straight playoff appearances.
After losing 55-14 the last time the Trailblazers played Heritage, Shifflett said he was pleased with the effort his team put forth in its attempt to pull off an upset on Friday.
“Coach Bradley and his staff do a phenomenal job,” Shifflett said. “They’re regional champs four years in a row now. I mean, it was a better outcome than the last time we came down here. I thought we went toe-to-toe with them for most of the night.”
While it may have been hard for Spotswood coaches and players to find the right words to say in the immediate aftermath on Friday, Shifflett said that’ll eventually change.
And for the 19 seniors that now depart the Trailblazers program, Shifflett said they’re now responsible for changing the culture of a program that’s suddenly on the rise.
“We’ve done a good job the last four years,” Shifflett said. “The good thing is our younger guys have seen the work that’s needed to get to this point. They’ve seen the process. It’s there for our guys so that they can put the work in to get back here.”
