There is a Hall of Fame class of 2020 for the Valley Baseball League - but those honored do not know that yet.
New Market resident Bruce Alger, the president of the VBL, told the Daily News-Record on Monday the 2020 class was chosen earlier this year by a committee of six people. Since the VBL season was called off due to COVID-19, Alger said the 2020 class will be honored next year.
"Our selections have been made," Alger said. "But since it is such a special event for us we like to do it at our All-Star game when he have scouts there and representatives from every team. We want to make it and keep it as a special event as we can. So since we don't have that opportunity this year we are going to carry those names over to 2021 to make our installations at the All-Star game next year - if we are playing."
Alger said those from the class of 2020 will be informed in April or May of 2021 so they can make plans to attend.
"Sometimes those things leak out," said Alger, with a laugh. "I like to make the personal phone call and follow that up with a formal letter of congratulations."
Alger said the 2020 class includes at least seven members - plus others who are still active in the Major Leagues.
"The process is completed," said Alger, who said the committee began work on the 2020 class in February and finished last month.
The VBL canceled it season in early April. The Cape Cod League, perhaps the top summer college circuit, announced over the weekend it would not play its season in New England.
“The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved,” the Cape Cod League said in a statement. Regular-season play was to begin June 13.
Alger, who has been involved in the VBL for 55 years, was part of the Hall of Fame class last summer in the Valley. Due to illness, Alger was not able to attend the Hall of Fame ceremonies last year; his daughter attended on his behalf.
Last year's Hall of Fame class came from 30 candidates who received at least one vote, according to the VBL website. Others inducted were former Major League players Mike Cubbage, Juan Pierre, and Mo Vaughn.
Pierre and Vaughn played for the Harrisonburg Turks while Cubbage, a former University of Virginia star, played for Charlottesville and Staunton. Other members of the 2020 class were Lorenzo Bundy, Larry Dofflemyer, and Jim Kite. Dofflemyer and Kite both played for the Elkton Blue Sox.
A former James Madison and New Market slugger, Bundy has been a Major League coach and is slated to be the manager of Double-A Binghamton in the New York Mets' farm system this year. Cubbage is one of four Virginia natives to manage in the majors.
The Ohio Valley League cancelled its 2020 season on Saturday. "Concerns for everyone’s safety, limitations placed on us by multiple agencies, and the unpredictability of changing conditions led us to ultimately forfeit the 2020 season, "OVL President John Bruce said in a statement.
