Mike Cubbage is still waiting for his second World Series ring.
"It doesn't happen very often," the former University of Virginia athletic Hall of Famer said Wednesday of winning one.
No, it does not.
Cubbage, 69, also a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame, has been in professional baseball for nearly 50 years. The former Major League player and manager earned just his second World Series ring last season as an assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo - who guided the club to it first title.
Cubbage played a behind-the-scenes role, scouting the Milwaukee Brewers late in regular-season play in Denver against the Rockies. Then the Nationals beat the Brewers in the wild-card game at Nationals Park in early October as Juan Soto had a bases-loaded single in the last of the eighth against hard-throwing lefty Josh Hader, a former Orioles minor leaguer.
"There were some patterns. His fastball was his bread-and-butter pitch," Cubbage told me by phone from his home in Keswick, just east of Charlottesville. "If you made him throw his fastball down it was hittable."
Cubbage, with his advance scouting work done, was in the stands at Nationals Park last October for playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros. Washington, of course, beat the Astros - a team Cubbage once worked for - to win the World Series.
Now the Charlottesville native is waiting for baseball to start - and for another ring. His first World Series ring came as a member of the New York Mets in 1986 when he was a manager in the minor-league system.
Cubbage was in Florida last month during spring training as a scout as he followed the Atlanta Braves. Last season he followed the organizations of the Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays. His home is filled with baseball memorabilia, including an autographed jersey from Hall of Famer Al Kaline - who died earlier this month.
Those mementos come in handy now that Cubbage hardly leaves home.
"What can you do? We are just hunkered down," said Cubbage, who lives with his wife, Jan, near a golf course. "I am one of the older guys."
With that in mind and the threat of the coronavirus for his age group, Cubbage rented a car and drove from Florida back to Virginia last month. A few days later Major League Baseball shut down spring training sites. Cubbage was supposed to be at Tampa Bay for Opening Day earlier this month as the Rays hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates - one of the teams he hopes to scout this season.
But the pandemic brought him home to his Virginia roots earlier than planned. He is cousins with Orange High product Larry Haney, who made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 1966. His son, Chris Haney, also went to Orange and broke into the majors in 1991 with Montreal - who became the Nationals in 2005.
Cubbage went to Lane High in Charlottesville and was such a baseball standout he played in the VBL for Charlottesville in 1968 after his senior year - instead of American Legion.
That came as a suggestion from Jim West, his coach at Virginia.
"He was such a great athlete," said VBL Hall of Famer Bob Wease, the long-time manager of the Harrisonburg Turks. "He was a quarterback on the football team" at Lane.
Wease faced Cubbage in 1968 in a game in Charlottesville. Wease had a go-ahead hit in the top of the ninth but Cubbage smashed a walk-off homer in the last of the ninth for Charlottesville. "He stole my thunder," Wease said Wednesday.
A left-handed hitter, Cubbage led the VBL in homers in 1968 and batting average the next season.
"It was such a great experience," said Cubbage, who added he was not fazed facing older players. "It was such good competition. I loved playing in the Valley League. That is exactly where you wanted to be if you wanted to go into pro ball."
The infielder was drafted out of Virginia by the Washington Senators in the second round in 1971 after playing a few games for the Staunton Braves in the VBL. Cubbage broke into the majors with the Texas Rangers in 1974 and his playing career lasted until a stint with the New York Mets in 1981.
Cubbage was the interim manager of the Mets for seven games in 1991 and became just the fourth native of Virginia to manage in The Show and the second in more than 100 years. Another one was the late Jim Lemon, who was born in Covington and managed the Senators in 1968. Lemon is in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame - an organization Cubbage was named to in December.
Cubbage is one of at least three VBL Hall of Famers to manage in the majors. The others are the late Johnny Oates, a former Virginia Tech standout who played and managed with the Baltimore Orioles; and Sam Perlozzo, a native of Cumberland, Maryland who was the skipper of Baltimore from 2005-07. Perlozzo played for Waynesboro and New Market.
Approaching 50 years in pro ball, Cubbage is hopeful for baseball in 2020. "I think they are optimistic there will be some baseball this year," he said. "Nobody wants to miss an entire season. Let's hope it all blows over and they find a cure."
There was talk of front office members and scouts getting their World Series rings during a ceremony at Nationals Park in early April, but of course, that game never happened.
"Or it could come in the mail," Cubbage said of that second elusive ring.
