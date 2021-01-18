The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Jewel Bronaugh, will be appointed by President-elect Joe Biden as the new deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a Monday press release from Biden's presidential transition team.
She will be the first Black woman to hold the position.
Bronaugh was born in Petersburg and is a graduate of Virginia Tech. She was appointed as commissioner of VDACS by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018 and has previously been the state executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, the dean of Virginia State University's College of Agriculture, associate administrator for Extension programs and a 4-H Extension specialist.
“As commissioner of VDACS, Dr. Bronaugh has been a true leader— promoting the agency’s core mission while taking on new challenges, including our COVID-19 pandemic response and farmer mental health, focusing economic development to improve food access in underserved communities, and engaging youth in the field of agriculture,” Northam said in a separate press release.
— Staff Report
