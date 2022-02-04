PENN LAIRD — About 40 people turned out to Spotswood High School on Thursday evening to get an in-person look at a transportation study that aims to improve the section of U.S. 33 between the city of Harrisonburg and the town of Elkton.
The study, coordinated by the Virginia Department of Transportation, looks to find solutions to improve mobility and safety along U.S. 33 into 2040. It is through VDOT’s Arterial Preservation Program, which seeks to enhance and preserve Virginia’s arterial highway network without widescale roadway widening.
VDOT launched two online surveys in 2021 to gather public input on proposed solutions to the corridor. The meeting Thursday was an open house style hearing, where people could come and share concerns with VDOT staff.
“This is sort of our closeout study to make sure we’re on the right track and really engage in a different format from what we did with the online survey to help address comments and concerns,” said Brad Reed, assistant Staunton district planner for VDOT.
A final report of the study will be released in March, Reed said. Once completed, it will be distributed to Rockingham County and Elkton officials.
“Our goals are to make sure the public is heard, and we want to make sure that there’s an opportunity in a different format,” he said.
The most recent survey, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 22, garnered 916 completed surveys, according to VDOT data. It focused on nine intersections — Stone Spring Road, the entrance to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird Drive, McGaheysville Road, Island Ford Road, Resort Drive, Old Spotswood Trail and the entrance to Spotswood High School.
Those intersections were also able to be discussed Thursday. The study area includes 10 signaled intersections and 37 nonsignaled median openings — areas where drivers can make left turns off the main road.
In addition to large poster board outlining VDOT’s proposed solutions, there was also a TV simulation of a thru-cut, an example of the intersection of U.S. 33 at Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road.
In the fall online survey, 14% of respondents identified that intersection as one of their four highest priorities for improvement. Respondents also gave the intersection a 2.57 rating out of 5, mostly disagreeing with VDOT’s recommendation to divert left turn and through movements on Cross Keys and Indian Trail roads to make a right turn, then a U-turn at a traffic signal.
Reed said although U-turns are not popular along respondents, the proposed solution reduces travel delays and the risk of crashes.
Estimated completion costs for the recommended improvements range from $20.7 million to $27.7 million, according to VDOT data.
