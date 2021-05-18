A Verona man who admitted to his role in the 2017 death of a Rockingham County woman who was beaten with a hammer during a home invasion robbery will spend roughly the next two decades in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.
On Aug. 13, 2019, Adrian Custer, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Margene Caplinger, who died four days after the September 2017 attack at her home north of Harrisonburg.
As part of a plea deal, the capital murder charge Custer faced was dismissed, clearing him of a potential death sentence.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst told Judge Bruce Albertson that she and Custer’s defense team, Harrisonburg attorney Aaron Cook and Richmond attorney Douglas Ramseur, reached an amended plea agreement that included sentencing.
As part of the agreement, Albertson sentenced Custer to 40 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended.
Custer faced up to life in prison.
“We believe it’s an appropriate sentence given his cooperation,” Garst told Albertson.
Before being sentenced, Custer apologized to the Caplinger family for his actions, saying he never meant to kill anyone that day. He said he simply was trying to get drugs to get high.
“I pray every day that God comforts you for my mistake,” Custer said.
Caplinger’s family wasn’t present for the hearing.
Custer had planned to testify against his co-defendant, Brent Smallwood.
On March 30, 2020, Smallwood, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. He, too, originally faced a capital murder charge and faced the death penalty.
As a result, Albertson sentenced him to life in prison.
Smallwood was set to go to trial on Nov. 20.
At Smallwood's plea hearing, Garst said Smallwood struck Caplinger at least 15 times in the head and face. She said DNA on the hammer returned to Smallwood, not Custer.
The investigation into the pair began at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017, when sheriff’s deputies responded to Caplinger’s home on Trinity Church Road about 5 miles north of Harrisonburg. Caplinger was Smallwood’s estranged wife’s mother, according to prosecutors.
Deputies found Caplinger suffering from severe blunt trauma. A medical helicopter flew her to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where she died four days later.
Custer originally was charged with being a principal in the second degree to capital murder, but the charge was upgraded in December 2017 when prosecutors learned “new information.” Prosecutors have not disclosed the nature of that new information.
Prosecutors say the pair broke into the home in an attempt to steal prescription drugs.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant that was unsealed in Augusta County Circuit Court in March 2018, Custer asked a cousin’s fiancée to pick him up at the Bluestone Inn on North Valley Pike, north of Harrisonburg, at about 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017. When she arrived, Smallwood was there.
The driver, with Custer and Smallwood as passengers, began heading north, but the affidavit doesn’t say where the men initially asked to go.
In the area of Martz Road, near the Lacey Spring post office, the affidavit says, Smallwood placed something against the back of the driver’s head.
The affidavit states that he told her it was a gun and ordered her to drive to Caplinger’s home on Trinity Church Road.
However, according to testimony, the woman willfully went to the home and expected pills from Custer and Smallwood in return for her help.
The woman hasn’t been charged.
After the attack, they drove to a home on Kelley Street in Harrisonburg, picked up another woman and went to a “safe house,” an apartment in Verona, the affidavit says.
While at the apartment, Smallwood washed what appeared to be blood off a hammer, the affidavit says, citing Custer’s girlfriend.
Smallwood and Custer initially faced charges of aggravated malicious wounding, carjacking and abduction.
The prosecution dismissed those counts after the men were indicted on the capital murder charges.
Before being sentenced, Smallwood read a roughly six-page letter he wrote. In part, he said, they never planned to kill Caplinger. He said they were there to steal the pills and leave. He also said Custer was the killer, not him.
