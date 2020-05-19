It certainly wasn’t a case of love at first sight for Aiden Dupuis.
When the Spotswood sophomore first started swimming competitively for the Virginia Gators four years ago, he admitted he wasn’t that fond of it.
“I just didn’t really feel that much of a love for the sport,” Dupuis said.
But after qualifying for a big meet and finding success consistently, Dupuis said it started to grow on him. This year, he showed off his growth at the high school level and is now the 2019-20 Daily News-Record Boys Swimmer of the Year.
“Initially, when I first started swimming, it seemed so easy for me to drop time in big increments,” Dupuis said. “As I began to get faster, those jumps began to get smaller, but I soon realized that those smaller improvements in time were just as important as the larger ones. However, within the past year, I believe I have improved more than I ever have. Next year, if everything goes to plan, I believe I can improve much more than I did collectively this year.”
That’s great news for the Spotswood swim team and Coach Haley Saunders. Saunders said she has seen firsthand just how dedicated Dupuis is to improving his skills and believes it will continue to benefit him moving forward.
“Aiden is an extremely hard worker and is determined to succeed in every event and meet that he swims in,” Saunders said. “He strives to learn the latest and greatest techniques in swimming and applies them everyday. Aiden is very in-tune with how his swimming should look and feel and does a good job of asking for help in areas that he knows he can improve upon.”
Dupuis said he spends at least 15 hours training each week — 11 are spent in the pool while the other four are focused on strength training. He also swims year-round with the Virginia Gators and practices both before and after school during the course of his high school season.
“I take these practices and hours very seriously to better myself as a swimmer,” Dupuis said. “Going to every practice is essential for me and sometimes I find myself sacrificing time with my friends at basketball or football games. However, I know I want to become the best I can be and this requires putting in all the hours that I can.”
That dedication paid off. He holds multiple school records and was voted the team’s Most Valuable Swimmer this past season.
“He has swam almost every stroke at every distance in order to help his team win at meets this season,” Saunders said. “He is focused on helping his team win and does a good job of challenging younger swimmers to push further and improve. ... He has shown to be a leader for all swimmers and encourages everyone at meets because it takes everyone to be successful.”
Dupuis finished 15th at the Virginia High School League Class 3 championships in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He also helped the 200 medley relay team finish 12th and the 400 freestyle relay team place sixth.
“Aiden is a versatile swimmer and is able to adapt to any situation and any event that he is put in,” Saunders said. “Aiden is all around a fantastic athlete, both mentally and physically and is able to balance hours of practice with his other commitments. Aiden truly understands how to swim each race, which is part of why he is so successful. He understands technique, race pace, the details of his turns, his competition and other minute aspects of swimming some might otherwise overlook.”
Dupuis said he enjoys the 100 and 50 freestyle the most, but also the 100 fly. He said those races simply come down to your ability and “beating the guy next to you.”
“I am very competitive and work hard for my achievements and although I respect past swimmers, my goal is to continue to break school records,” Dupuis said.
Dupuis said his coaches deserve praise for his recent success and the continued growth he’s shown in recent seasons. And although his love for the sport has only blossomed in recent seasons, it’s likely to continue to grow in upcoming ones.
“I feel extremely excited,” Dupuis said. “I firmly believe that feeling makes the sacrifices and all the hard work I have put in worth it.”
