It’s pretty simple, according to Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk.
When you win, confidence comes. There’s more pep in the locker room, more focus in practices, more attention during film sessions. Most importantly, there’s a different swagger each time you step on the floor once you’re a winner.
And after a breakout junior year that finished with a state title and being named the Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year, the 6-foot-1 forward signed with James Madison. Now not only did Ouderkirk have confidence in her abilities, but suddenly a load of pressure was alleviated from her shoulders.
“I think making her college choice [early] took that pressure off her of having to be the best player every night,” Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson. “It allowed her to be the best player that we needed. ... I thought that, this year, the game slowed down for Stephanie so much on the high school level. She could make all the right decisions all the time.”
Ouderkirk did make the right decisions and the end result was a second-straight state title and another VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year award. Now she can add another accomplishment to her list as the 2019-20 Daily News-Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“My junior year really got me ready for my senior year, you know?” Ouderkirk said. “There wasn’t as much pressure junior year. ... Senior year, there were so many expectations. We just had the confidence that we could get it done and decided that we were going to get it done. We played day in, day out, and never really got phased by a whole lot. We were confident in what we did and knew that it works. That’s something that really rubbed off on me this year.”
When Ouderkirk was on the floor, it was evident that she was the best player. From her smooth mid-range game to her ability to dominate in the low post and even when she occasionally pulled up from 3-point range, the Trailblazers standout was the full package and gave opposing teams fits this year.
“Stephanie’s size is obviously the biggest reason she’s so difficult to guard and she also plays very aggressively on both ends of the floor,” Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell said. “But I think the skill that sets her apart from most high school players at her position is her passing ability. She draws a lot of attention in the post and she does a nice job of finding open teammates.”
East Rockingham coach Paul Comer added: “Stephanie is a very versatile player who really developed her mid-range jumper over her career. She could take you down on the block as well as take you off of the dribble. Her biggest attribute may have been her ability to get the best out of her teammates. [I’m] looking forward to seeing her play at the next level.”
Lovell and Comer echoed the views of Ouderkirk’s own thoughts. While she proved to be a lethal scorer as well, everyone knew that coming into the year. What may have been most impressive about her senior campaign was her ability to get teammates, new and old, involved on a nightly basis.
“It just rubs off on everyone else,” Dodson said. “When the younger kids see your best player passing the ball and getting others involved, then they learn to do the same thing. It becomes contagious and becomes part of what you do. When they become the next big thing — Abby Branner and Zoli Khalil watched that for a year — we’ll be able to incorporate that into their brains.”
Ouderkirk said coming into the year, she knew there would be pressure on herself and senior guards MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi-Bennington-Horton to perform at a high level after the departure of Nakaila Gray (Concord) and Mary Ruth Shifflett (Bridgewater) from a year ago.
Sure enough, the trio did just that. But what was a pleasant surprise for the three seniors was the continued emergence of junior Branner, freshman Khalil and other players that stepped up at various points this season.
“You could see throughout the year, we brought a lot of people along with us,” Ouderkirk said. “I think it’s just because of the way Dodson has trained me, Kenzie and Lexi to be unselfish. A lot of these younger girls, when they see one shot go in, it gives them a lot of confidence and they’re a lot more willing to try new things. I think just bringing people along this year was a big key to our success and especially in crunch-time moments.”
Broadway coach Scott Martin praised Ouderkirk for her dedication to the game. He said shortly after Spotswood’s state-championship win in 2019, he saw a video of Ouderkirk back in the gym working out with teammates.
That type of dedication from the area’s best player is what separates her from her peers, Martin said. It has also allowed Ouderkirk to build a full arsenal as a player that is difficult to stop at the high school level.
“That kind of desire pushes everyone around you to elevate their game,” Martin said. “If the best player works that hard then everyone else needs to do the same. On the floor, she created matchup problems more than any other player we have faced in my time at Broadway.”
Ouderkirk averaged 15.6 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game this season while shooting 53 percent from the field. In addition to being named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year and winning a state title for a second-straight season, Ouderkirk earned Player of the Year honors from the Valley District, Region 3C and the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
In the offseason, Ouderkirk plays the guard position for her AAU squad. That’s likely what her game will translate to when she arrives at JMU, but it was a major advantage at the high school level against undersized competition.
“To take the court ball up the court against a girl in my position, who is usually my height but not as athletic, it puts me at an advantage and I can go right by,” Ouderkirk said. “Most of the people I’ve played against, they can’t handle my dribbling up the court and then if I get a smaller guard on me, I can post up and get looks inside. It’s really about being able to do both things. That’s important to me as a basketball player.”
Dodson said Ouderkirk reminds him a lot of former Turner Ashby standout Kirby Burkholder, who had a standout career with the Dukes. Burkholder, like Ouderkirk, was an odd fit positionally when she first arrived at JMU but former coach Kenny Brooks and assistant Sean O’Regan were able to make her one of the most successful players in program history.
“Kirby was a little bit more outside, Steph was a little bit more inside,” Dodson said. “Both of them have a good combination that translates well to college. I can see her having a Kirby Burkholder-type career at James Madison in terms of coming from a good program, being able to depend on others, waiting your turn to be a star. All of that translates well to the college game.
“She’s going to step up and be around some really good kids next year and I think because she’s adapted, she’ll fit in and find a role as a freshman and she’ll adjust her role even more as she grows until it’s her turn to be that girl. She has a great chance to be a big-time player in the [Colonial Athletic Association].”
O’Regan is now the head coach of the Dukes and has built a special relationship with Ouderkirk, similar to the one she holds with Dodson. She said the winning ways of the Trailblazers program will help her as she begins a new phase.
“It’s just that hunger for winning a state championship, winning a drill, whatever it is,” Ouderkirk said. “That hunger is in great players. Seeing successes, seeing state championships, seeing district championships, seeing that our work has paid off has really motivated all of us to keep working and knowing that we can get to bigger and better things.”
For Ouderkirk, it’s pretty simple. The confidence that you see in players, both at Spotswood and JMU, doesn’t come by coincidence. It comes from one thing — winning. And that’s what she said she continues to do the next four years.
“I’m really excited,” Ouderkirk said. “It’s going to be different. It’s a whole new start, freshman year, not going to be a team leader anymore. I just want to go in there and do my job.”
