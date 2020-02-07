Coming out of elementary school, Jerralee Testa said all she knew about her future was that she wanted to run cross country or track somewhere competitively one day.
So Testa, now a senior at Turner Ashby, did just that as she began running cross country as a middle schooler and throughout the first two years of her high school career.
“There was never a defining push for me,” Testa said. “My mind was just set on it.”
But after two surgeries in one summer and showing some potential to her coaches through some sprint workouts at the school, Testa made a switch in her preferences.
“When I returned, I knew my heart was really in the jumps and sprints,” Testa said.
The move paid off for Testa, who currently ranks first in the city/county in the 55- and 300-meter races. She also is fifth in the 500-meter race and first in the long jump.
As arguably the city/county’s top female track athlete, Testa has thrived on versatility.
“I really enjoy being a versatile track athlete,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to have the successes that I have in the past and I like to keep trying to better myself. I like to know that there is always something that can be improved. Practice doesn't make perfect. Improvement and repetition of a new skill rather than an old one helps more than anything and luckily for the Knights, our coaches have done a standout job with this.”
As Turner Ashby prepares for today’s Valley District indoor track and field championships at 11 a.m. at TAHS, the girls team is considered the favorite to win.
The Knights have thrived on sprints and jumps this season with moderate success sprinkled throughout other events. Harrisonburg has also been strong in sprints, hurdles and jumps while Spotswood is a team that has been well represented in all areas.
It’s the same for the Trailblazers on the boys side, too, while Harrisonburg has dominated the mid-distance races, throwing, sprinting and jumping. Broadway, meanwhile, has had solid sprinters, pole vaulters, high jumpers and shot putters.
“To understand track and its system, it’s easy to believe that the sport is so individually driven but the truth is that it’s not,” Testa said. “While any team may have standout individuals, one person is limited in what they can fully accomplish without their team. The aspect of personalized events per individual really just sets everyone on the team up for the greatest possible outcome.
"If everyone does what their great at then the total sum after all the events is more significant than what one person could have done by themselves. For TA we’ve been blessed to have athletes that can take on other things like hurdles that I would never dream of or high jump because landing on that bar hurts.”
One of the biggest key’s for TA’s success as a team is the number of athletes helping.
Gabbi Haskins, a junior, is running the 500, 300 and the 4x200-meter relay today and said that even though she’s state qualified in some events, today still means something.
“It still means a lot,” Haskins said. “Being able to win in that event, it means we have a realistic chance. It’s harder to win at regionals and states, so district gives you a chance to get first. I’ve definitely been working really hard towards it. I’ve stayed with my standards and hopefully I’ll go above that this weekend. We’ll see how it goes.”
Zack Gery enters as the favorite to win the shot put on the boys side for Turner Ashby.
He is also ranked in the top five in the state at the Class 3 level and much like his fellow senior Testa, he said that he has quickly fallen in love with the sport since starting.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth throughout my career,” Gery said. “My technique has come to the point where it’s just little things that I have to tweak. It’s all little stuff. You just have to be fast in the circle and have that technique down. If you don’t have that technique down, there’s no use in throwing the ball. When I first started, it just came natural.”
Testa and Haskins are both part of the TA 4x200 relay team that has one goal in mind.
The Knights missed a state-qualifying time by .15 seconds earlier this year. Now, both Haskins and Testa said that’s their biggest goal to reach in today’s district competition.
“At the beginning of the season, none of us really expected that,” Haskins said. “We didn’t think we were even in the range to do that. Then it was like, ‘Oh, we’re actually pretty good at this.’ It would be a really big accomplishment for us if we can do it.”
For Testa, today will be another busy day as she bounces around to various events.
Despite what appears to be an overwhelming slate, the Turner Ashby senior said doing so many events is something she enjoys and brings out the best in her abilities.
“I personally find that doing as many events as possible is very fun,” Testa said. “It keeps me on my toes, which suits my personality well. I’m always full of energy and looking for the next thing to do so the aspect of back-to-back events has always excited me and never bothered me. I see it as the more events I participate in, the better the chance I have to either help my team or grind out a new [personal record].”
As Testa continues through the indoor season and into outdoor in the spring, she is also weighing her options to continue her passion of track and field at the next level.
Amongst the schools currently interested in Testa are Radford, Tiffin, UNC Asheville, Roanoke and others. She said it’s been a fun process and she’s taking her time with it.
After making the switch to sprints and jumps two years ago, Testa said her passion for the sport has grown immensely. Now as her career at TA winds down, she’s enjoying every moment.
“My biggest thing this year is really just to enjoy myself,” Testa said. “Every meet I have, I know it's one more closer to being the last which is hard for me. But at the same time, so much can still be accomplished and I'm super excited to see where the rest of the indoor and outdoor land me.”
