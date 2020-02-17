Opera once again is getting a face-lift with Bel Canto Trio.
In 1947, Columbia Artists Management created the original Bel Canto Trio, composed of then-new artists on the scene: tenor Mario Lanza, soprano Frances Yeend and bass-baritone George London. Between July 1947 and May 1948, the three artists sang 86 concerts together in North America.
To honor the famous showcase, Columbia Artists Management have composed a 70-year anniversary tour following the original program along the East Coast and in California. This generation’s selection of up-and-coming opera stars includes soprano Julie Adams, tenor Joshua Guerrero and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee, led by music director Christopher Allen.
Tonight, the trio performs at Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m., joined by two James Madison University doctor of musical arts students.
Wendy Wang is the third-year piano graduate student tickling the ivory keys this evening to "Va! Laisse Couler Mes Larmes," from the French opera “Werther” by Jules Massenet.
Professor Gabriel Dobner has instructed Wang over the years and said beyond the beauty of the music, the energy Wang brings onto the stage is captivating.
“It’s very engaging and very dramatic. She just kind of throws herself into anything she plays. It's never complacent. It's always fully engaged,” Dobner said. “She's the ideal person for this. Pianists playing with singers is a great skill to develop because you have to learn to breathe with them and be perfectly in sync.”
It wasn’t until Wang agreed to provide piano accompaniment for vocalists applying to graduate school that she met the voice joining her tonight, Anqi He.
“We met at auditions and we clicked right away. We both love music and I like her voice and she seems to like working with me too,” Wang said.
A first-year mezzo-soprano in the doctorate program, He earned her bachelor's degree in violin performance at Anhui Normal University in Anhui, China, and her master's and graduate performance degrees in voice at the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University.
He said singing is a means of sensitive emotional expression that she is excited to share on stage with the traveling trio.
“This is a very great opportunity for us to perform with them and also to give me an opportunity to present this beautiful aria,” He said. “The melody is super beautiful, so I feel this is a very great opportunity for us. … I just feel it's a privilege and a blessing to perform with three extraordinary and brilliant artists for this concert.”
Twenty-first century’s Bel Canto Trio will sing arias, duets, and trios from various operas such as “Faust,” “La Traviata” and “La Bohème.”
Adams, who stumbled upon her adoration for opera when she was 18 in the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. She then proceeded to earn an Adler Fellowship with the San Francisco Opera’s Merola Opera Program in 2014.
As an emerging nationally recognized vocalist joined by fellow young artists, Adams said she is excited to also partner with JMU students to defy the stereotype of opera being an antiquated and inaccessible music style.
“[The trio] all met when we were just starting out in this career, so it’s nice to all come together. It's been really amazing,” Adam said. “This is a first for us and we are so delighted to hear that. We got the notification they would be doing that and it's such a highlight. Why not? The more the merrier. The more people we can make music together, that's what it's all about.”
Admission to tonight’s Concert Hall show for JMU students is $12 and $34 to $39 for general seating, available online, at the box office or by phone at (540) 568-7000.
