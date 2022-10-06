WEYERS CAVE — Dr. Bret VanLear has been involved with the veterinary technician program at Blue Ridge Community College for almost half the time it’s been around.
VanLear has been the director of the program for the past eight years. But he has been a faculty member at BRCC for the past 21 years, and is present to see the program enter its 50th year.
Prior to coming to Blue Ridge, VanLear worked full time at a small animal practice in Waynesboro. A friend of VanLear’s mentioned that a position had become available to teach at Blue Ridge.
“I come from a family of educators,” VanLear said. He continued to work at his Waynesboro practice part time until he was named director of the program.
VanLear said it hasn’t been hard choosing to stay at BRCC all of these years.
“Being in education and surrounded by individuals who show that passion regardless of the subject area, it’s an enjoyable environment,” VanLear said.
This is the 50th anniversary of the vet tech program, which began in 1972. VanLear has seen many changes to the way that the veterinary technician program is taught. The role of the vet tech has also changed. They are a lot more of an asset in a practice than they once were, VanLear said. They are also in high demand.
Of course, technological advancements have changed the way vet practices work and thus how a vet tech program is taught. BRCC prides itself on keeping up with the latest technologies and techniques, which is made possible through the support of both the BRCC administration and the community.
Not only does the community donate money, but time and equipment. BRCC partners with several local shelters and provides students with experience and animals with veterinary care.
The in-person vet tech program at BRCC is two years long and is full time. The distance learning program is part time and three years long but also requires students to be working in a practice at least part-time, though many are working full time, VanLear said. Typically they work as vet assistants. There are currently 124 students between both the in-person and distance learning programs.
In any given practice there are vet assistants, vet techs and doctors of veterinary medicine. The increase in the responsibilities from vet assistant to vet tech is “huge,” VanLear said. For example, vet techs are responsible for administering anesthesia during surgeries. Once students complete the vet tech program at BRCC they are qualified to become licensed veterinary technicians through the Virginia Department of Health Professions.
Heather Moneymaker, of Stuarts Draft, is in her second year in the vet program.
“I always wanted to do it, but I was living in West Virginia and there weren’t a lot of programs being offered,” Moneymaker said. But she moved back five years ago and finally took the leap two years ago.
“You have to prioritize [this program],” Moneymaker said. “There is a lot of studying and lectures. You spend all of your time here, even when you are not here. It’s 24/7.”
Maddy Lavender, of Waynesboro, is also a second-year vet tech student. Lavender initially thought she wanted to be a veterinarian, but after doing a mentorship in high school, she realized being a vet tech is what she really wanted.
“I didn’t even know what a vet tech was,” Lavender said. She successfully performed her first surgery last week — a spay on a female cat. The cat, Jasmine, is doing well.
