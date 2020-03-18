There was a long pause before John W. "Billy" Haun dove into his answer.
"The most difficult part is that we know how hard the kids have worked," he said.
It's been a bizarre and unprecedented couple of weeks for the Virginia High School League executive director that started when the VHSL was forced to cancel the Class 1, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5 and Class 6 basketball state championships at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center due to the coronavirus.
Just one day later, the league announced that the spring sports season for its member school has been put on hold until at least March 30 after the superintendent of Public Instruction for Virginia Public Schools, Dr. James Lane, ordered the closure of schools for at least two weeks.
"Kids have been waiting for baseball, soccer, lacrosse, track — parents and coaches have been working and training," Haun said. "To see them not be able to perform right now, it’s really, really hard because I know how important high school athletics is. It’s part of the education process, but it’s also an important part of the lives of our school communities. To have everyone and hold and waiting to see what happens — there’s a lot of unknown out there — that’s hard."
Haun added: "But on the other side of it, we know it’s the right thing to do because the health of the Commonwealth of Virginia and all of its citizens is the most important thing. That’s important. We know that and we’re keeping that our focus. At the same time, your heart sort of breaks for those high school kids who aren’t getting their opportunity to perform right now.”
The first official regular-season game was scheduled to take place this past Monday. While no change has been made to the VHSL's state championship schedule in June yet, the league is in a standstill as school divisions are left to determine how long they'll remain closed. While closed, teams can't practice.
That's where things get tricky. Rockingham County and Harrisonburg city schools are closed through March 27 for now. Shenandoah County schools, however, have already announced closure until April 14. That school district features several teams that city/county schools would face in their spring sports schedules.
Haun said that the VHSL is committed to having a spring sports season, but admitted that as the situation with COVID-19 continues to develop, it becomes an even stickier situation. A VHSL Crisis Management Committee composed off 11 Executive Committee members will meet March 25 and will have a lot to discuss.
“I think the decision will be very, very difficult," Haun said. "I don’t know that every school division in Virginia is going to do the same thing. It’s a lot of variables there. There’s also going to be some tough decisions that local school boards have to make. Even if they go back, are they going to allow out-of-district travel and stuff like that? We’re going to have to deal with that factor."
Haun added: "Another factor is that if we follow the [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and wait eight weeks, it’s May 10 or May 11. How much time do you have at that point to have a season? A very important factor is going to be instruction. If we miss a significant amount of time, at that point, instruction is the most important thing. We’ve got kids graduating, kids going to college. How is that going to work out in the schools? There are just so many decisions. Like I said before, it’s all about safety. Even if schools reopen, are there things we need to do to help with maybe some level of social distancing and isolation? There are so many factors that come into this final decision and right now we’ve just got to wait.”
It certainly isn't just Haun that's dealing with the uncharted territory. All five city/county public school athletic directors said on Wednesday that this is a first for them in their entire careers and it's an immense challenge for everyone.
"I have never experienced anything to this extent," Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter said. "There have been times when we had a huge snowstorm and needed to shut down games for several days but in terms of no practices, games, or contact. This is certainly unprecedented."
During the hiatus away from sports, the athletic directors said their main focus is communicating with the parents, students, staff and community around the school. They are also doing everything they can to ensure everyone's safety.
Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach said he has set up a schedule for limited outside maintenance workers to maintain the outdoor facilities right now. He said he has grass still growing on some fields, so he has worked with the SHS administration and 12-month maintenance workers to "find the most efficient ways to get those things done."
"As a school division, our priority has been to ensure students, staff and our community are safe," Ritter said. "Plans are being rolled out to ensure students have meals and our buildings are clean. As ADs, we are in a wait-and-see mode. Our best plans are fruitless because we don't know our parameters yet. With that being said, we have talked informally as district and division AD's about possible scenarios for when we can start practicing and playing again."
East Rockingham athletic director Eric Phillips added: "Our top priority is to do our part and try and keep our community safe. Right now, we are all in a holding pattern and it's not fun. I feel for all of our kids who participate in activities and athletics. The reason we have athletics is to teach the bigger lessons in life, so we need to take this opportunity to help the kids understand how they can support their community and family."
One thing that the ADs have discussed is the elimination of non-district games. Even if the season got started by mid-April, teams would be pushed trying to get their entire district and non-district schedule in before the end of May.
"Nothing has been decided." Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett said. "When we return we will meet and assess the situation. My hope is to save as much of the season as possible if circumstances allow it."
Harrisonburg AD Brandon Burley added: "Regarding the season, we will have to see how this plays out. It would be nice for our student athletes to be able to participate in some capacity in activities and athletics this spring. However, many things will play a factor when we end up making final decisions."
Quite frankly, it's a mess for both Haun and athletic directors across the state of Virginia right now. Leach said there are endless possibilities for how the league could handle the situation and that will all be decided once schools return.
"We have had preliminary discussions," Leach said. "I believe if we are allowed to start the season, we will use one week to practice with teams and then play the remaining part of our schedule. I could see us playing only district teams since we could all manipulate those schedules a little easier. If we are able to have regional tournaments, I would anticipate those being an all-in model and find the best way to seed everyone. We will set up a region committee with one member from each district and they will come up with a playoff scenario that is the fairest for all involved. That model will then be voted on by the region principals."
It's undoubtedly a tough time for players, especially seniors, and coaches as they are forced to put the season on hold. Still, Leach said he's been impressed.
"I have been very impressed with our staff, kids, and community," Leach said. "Everyone just wants to help anyway that they can. Everyone understands the seriousness of what we are dealing with and people are trusting the leadership to make the best decisions for all involved. Most of all, I am sad for our kids. I feel for those seniors who may not be able to have a season that they were anticipating."
At this point, nothing is going as expected for athletes or coaches around the area. And that's what hurts Haun and the local athletic directors the most.
"We have never been through something like this in our lifetime," Phillips said. "Athletics teaches perseverance and a never-give-up attitude, so we hope this will help them. Tough times don't last, but tough people do."
