The 2020-21 athletic year will look different for local high schools.
The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted 34-1 on Monday in favor of Model 3 as the reopening plan for high school sports this upcoming school year.
That plan includes condensed seasons with competition beginning in late December.
Under the current model, the winter season will run December 14 to February 20. Fall sports will now be played February 15 through May 1 and spring sports will take place April 12 to June 26. All sports will remain in their normal seasons.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.