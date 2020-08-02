After announcing that it would push back the start of sports until mid-December early last week, the Virginia High School League took another step on Friday by beginning to work on a detailed draft for each season and sport.
The meeting was held with athletic directors and other administrators from across the state of Virginia and despite being condensed, still looks similar to the standard VHSL schedule that includes both regional and state tournaments.
The new schedule has winter sports — basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and swimming and diving — beginning practice on Dec. 14 and the first games taking place on Dec. 28.
In hoops, regional tournament would be held Feb. 8-13 and the state tournament games would be on Feb. 16 and 20. One big difference from past years would be that the regional champion would be the only team to advance to that state tournament. That would eliminate state quarterfinal contests.
The regional wrestling tournaments would take place Feb. 1-6 and states would be Feb. 12-13. For indoor track and field, regional competition would fall between Feb. 1-6 and the state meet would be on Feb. 13. Swimming would have regional competition take place between Feb. 3-6 and states would also be on Feb. 13.
Dates for spring sports were also discussed with some minor adjustments to playoff schedules. In football, regional quarterfinals will be eliminated. Instead, just four teams advance to the postseason in each region. The state championship game is slated for May 1.
The league will continue to discuss its options with coaches, athletic directors and administrators and hope to meet with regional representatives on Aug. 17 before proposing a final plan during its next Executive Committee meeting a week later.
The VHSL also announced updated guidelines for offseason workouts on Friday that allowed teams to move into Phase III. Teams will now be allowed to work out together and players can begin sharing equipment.
And finally, the league also announced its mid-cycle realignments on Wednesday.
Waynesboro will officially move to the Shenandoah District, beginning in the 2021-22 school year and last through at least 2022-23. The move will allow the Little Giants to join Staunton and the five Augusta County schools — Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft — in the same district.
The Bison requested to move down to Class 1, but the move was denied by the alignment committee. Instead, Gap will remain in Region 2B. The Storm, meanwhile, are moving up to Class 3 and joining Region 3C. The Shenandoah District will now feature four Class 3 teams in Fort, Wilson, Waynesboro and Staunton. Gap and Draft will remain Class 2 schools while Riverheads is in Class 1.
The only other significant move of local interest was Central moving back down from Class 3 to Class 2. The Falcons will be part of Region 2B and join the Bull Run District. Western Albemarle, meanwhile, will leave Region 3C and become a Class 4 school.
