What was already expected became official on Monday.
The Virginia High School League officially announced the pairings, dates, times and locations for the spring football postseason after delaying the release on Sunday. While there were some minor changes from the weekly rankings, which actually were still released a day prior, everything remained mostly intact.
Confirming what the Daily News-Record reported on Sunday, Harrisonburg was announced as the only city/county school to reach the playoffs this year.
The Blue Streaks (3-2), who are the only Class 5 school in the area, will serve as the No. 3 seed in Region 5D and travel to second-seeded William Fleming (4-2) on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The two teams actually played twice in 2019.
Harrisonburg went to Roanoke for its season opener that year and got throttled 52-10 by the Colonels. Later in the regional quarterfinals, however, current first-year HHS coach Josh Carico served as the interim coach and the young Blue Streaks were much more competitive in a 20-17 season-ending loss.
This year, it took back-to-back wins over Broadway and Spotswood to get Harrisonburg back into the playoffs for a fourth straight season. The Streaks used a last-minute touchdown pass from Keenan Glago to Jazen Walker to stun the Gobblers, which in turn ended their playoff hopes, and then scored three second-half touchdowns in a convincing victory over the rival Trailblazers.
Broadway did finish 4-2 this year — its first winning season since 2014 — but losses to Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg ultimately kept them out of the postseason. Joining the Gobblers on the outside of the condensed four-team field in Region 3C was Turner Ashby, which finished 5-1 with a thrilling 31-27 loss to Rockbridge County in the Valley District championship game last week.
With that victory in the regular-season finale, the Wildcats (6-0) won their first Valley District title since 2012 and finished unbeaten for the first time in program history. The reward? The top seed in Region 3C and a semifinal showdown against Heritage-Lynchburg (5-1)in Lexington on Friday at 7 p.m.
In Region 2B, there are plenty of familiar faces with Stuarts Draft (5-1) earning the top seed despite a loss to Riverheads in the regular-season finale. Last year, the Cougars lost to the Gladiators in the same game before going on a run to the VHSL Class 2 state title game, where they eventually fell to Appomattox County.
Draft will host fourth-seeded Buffalo Gap (3-3) in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. Page County (4-1), meanwhile, will travel to Strasburg (5-1) in a battle of two teams that are very familiar with each other over the past few seasons.
Four-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads (6-0) will host fourth-seeded Altavista (2-4) in the Region 1B semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
The VHSL has announced that state champions crowned at the end of this postseason will be recognized as the 2020 title winners. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and the 2021 season is set to take place like usual in the fall.
