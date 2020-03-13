Due to the “rapidly changing landscape” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia High School League announced in an email Friday that member schools will be suspending the start of spring sports for two weeks.
VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun said that the VHSL “continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”
The organization said that during the two-week delay, school divisions will have the authority to schedule spring sports practices and any games not played will not count as forfeits.
The move comes on the heels of the VHSL canceling all but the Class 2 boys and girls basketball championships on Thursday and announcing the semifinal winners in Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as “co-champions.”
On Thursday, the school systems of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced they were closing schools to students on Friday to help prepare for any long-term closures on the horizon.
Also on Thursday, Harrisonburg had its first presumptive case of COVID-19.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications, said the city was notified about the positive test around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The patient is a city resident in their 60s and is doing well in isolation, according to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Sentara RMH Medical Center is treating the patient, according to its Twitter account.
“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in the press release.
Late Friday afternoon, Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg suspended all spring contests indefinitely but will allow in-season sports men's volleyball, baseball, softball, women's lacrosse, golf, and track & field to conduct optional practices for those that remain on campus or are commuter students in groups that are not larger than 20 people.
The EMU statement was released in tandem with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), of which EMU and Bridgewater College are members. The ODAC statement said:
"All conference regular season competition is suspended indefinitely beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020. The conference will maintain regular communication with its member institutions to monitor the landscape and evaluate its response. ODAC leadership will continually review the status of the suspension and adapt as circumstances dictate."
Bridgewater had suspended its spring schedule through early April earlier in the week.
